Nogales’ boys and girls track teams pretty much dominated the 91st annual Ted James Douglas Invitational track meet last Saturday.
The Apaches arrived in Douglas with two buses full of athletes and proceeded to win 18 of the 36 total events that were held that day. Their athletes swept the top four spots in the boys long jump; placed first, third and fourth in the girls long jump events; finished first and second in the boys 400; were first, second and third in the girls 300-meter hurdles; and placed first, second, fourth and fifth in the boys triple jump.
The Nogales boys beat Sunnyside and Douglas, who tied for second, 262-94. Meanwhile, the Nogales girls beat second place Sunnyside 235-100.
On the boys side, Jorge Felix of NHS, who won the 1600 with a time of 5:13.08 and the 3200 with a time of 12;06.02, was selected the Outstanding Track Athlete at the meet. Teammate Jose Bustillo, who won the triple jump with a jump of 36’03”, placed second in the high jump with 5’08” and tied for second in the long jump with a 15’10”, was selected the Outstanding Field Athlete.
Nogales coach Liz Thomson said after the meet that she was very pleased with how her team performed Saturday.
“This is a great start to what I hope is going to be an excellent season,” she said. “We had some amazing performances today. We’re very happy.”
Thomson said both Felix and Bustillo are competing for the first time in track, and for them to have the performances they did Saturday says a lot.
“We’re looking forward to seeing what they can do the remainder of the season,” she said. “We enjoy coming down here every year. This is kind of like our second home. They put on a good meet down here. It’s a longstanding tradition. There is always good competition. I was happy to see some Tucson schools here this year.”
Ted James was the Douglas High School head track and cross country coach for 32 years before his retirement from teaching and coaching in 1983. In 2004, the Douglas Invitational Track Meet was renamed the Ted James Track Invitational.
Overall team scores
• Girls meet: Nogales, 235; Sunnyside, 100; Willcox, 88.50; Safford, 75; Douglas, 70; Valley Union, 32; Amphitheater, 11.50; Desert Christian, 5; St. David, 1.
• Boys meet: Nogales, 262; Safford, 94; Douglas, 94; St. David, 50; Safford, 39; Bisbee, 36; Valley Union, 36; Amphitheater, 22; Willcox, 22; Desert Christian, 1.
Event winners, NHS girls
• 200 meters: Carolina Renteria, 28.80
• 400 meters: Johanna Simpson, 1:07.94
• 100-meter hurdles: Annisabelle Galindo, 18.92
• 300-meter hurdles: Brianna Morgan, 52.89;
• 4x100 relay: Nogales, 54.54
• 4x400 relay: Nogales, 4:40.67
• 4x800 relay: Nogales, 11:33.46
Event winners, NHS boys
• 400 meters: Shahean Simon, 54.30
• 1600 meters: Jorge Felix, 5:13.08
• 3200 meters: Jorge Felix, 12:06.02
• 300-meter hurdles: Ulysses Arce, 47.37
• 4x100 relay: Nogales, 46.04
• 4x800 relay: Nogales, 9:30.35
• 4x400 relay: Nogales, 3:47.81
• Pole vault: Shahean Simon, 11-06.
• Long jump: Parker Jeong, 18-08
• Triple jump: Jose Bustillo, 36-03