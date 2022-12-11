Torrid three-point shooting in the first half and dominant inside play by senior forward Baltazar Pacheco throughout the game gave the Nogales Apaches the advantage over the Rio Rico Hawks in Friday night’s boys basketball contest at NHS.

Playing in front of a large and vocal home crowd, Nogales won by a final score of 75-58, evening their regular-season record at 2-2. The Hawks fell to 1-6 with the loss.

NHS-RRHS

The home grandstand at NHS’s Ray Molera Gymnasium was packed for the county rivalry game.


