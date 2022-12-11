Torrid three-point shooting in the first half and dominant inside play by senior forward Baltazar Pacheco throughout the game gave the Nogales Apaches the advantage over the Rio Rico Hawks in Friday night’s boys basketball contest at NHS.
Playing in front of a large and vocal home crowd, Nogales won by a final score of 75-58, evening their regular-season record at 2-2. The Hawks fell to 1-6 with the loss.
The game was tied at 6 halfway through the first quarter, but three-pointers by Diego Ortega and Abraham Estrada helped give Nogales an 18-10 lead by the end of the period.
The Apaches erupted for 24 points in the second quarter, with Estrada, Ortega, Nicolas Montijo and Adam Bachelier all connecting from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Pacheco added three two-point field goals and two free throws.
The Hawks knocked down three three-pointers of their own during the quarter, the shots coming from Cristian Doyle, Andres Lopez and Marlo Rodriguez.
The score was 42-26 in favor of Nogales at the half.
A basket by Pacheco put Nogales ahead 50-33 in the third quarter before Angel Valenzuela hit a three-pointer for Rio Rico and Jerman Solis converted a steal into a layup to bring the Hawks to within 12.
Following a timeout, NHS went on a 7-0 run. But Lopez hit a three-pointer for the Hawks, then scored on a layup. Solis scored on a drive with 10 seconds left in the quarter and the Nogales lead was 13 at the end of the period.
NHS began the fourth quarter with a 6-1 run capped off by a turnaround shot by Pacheco that put the Apaches in front 64-46 with 6:13 left in the game. But the Hawks scored nine of the next 11 points to whittle the NHS lead to 11 with four minutes to go.
Nogales regained the momentum when Pacheco scored on a spin move in the lane. The final three-and-a-half minutes saw a parade of free throw shooting, with Andres Franco of Nogales hitting two foul shots with 33 seconds remaining for the final scoring in the contest.
Twelve different NHS players scored in the game. Pacheco led the way with 21 points and seven rebounds; Estrada had 11 points and Ortega 11. Francisco Greer recorded five steals for the Apaches.
Rio Rico’s top scorers were Lopez with 13, Doyle and Rodriguez with 11 each, and Solis with 10.
Nogales’ next game is scheduled for Dec. 13 at Douglas. They’ll host Sunnyside on Dec. 16 starting at 7 p.m.
RRHS has one game remaining before the Christmas break: Dec. 12 at home against Tucson High, game time at 7 p.m.