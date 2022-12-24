The Nogales Apaches couldn’t get their offense going as they fell 51-33 to the Rincon/University Rangers in a boys high school basketball game Thursday night at NHS.
It took Nogales three-and-a-half minutes to score their first points of the game, which came on a pull-up jumper from Diego Ortega. Two minutes later, Jhaniel Lugo put in an offensive rebound to tie the score at 4.
The Rangers went back in front and held a 9-6 lead after one quarter.
NHS took its only lead of the game at 10-9 when Esteban Acevedo scored on a drive and Ortega hit another jumper. But Rincon’s Zaire Hays (game high 17 points) answered with a three-pointer to give the Rangers the lead for good.
Nogales was still within three points with 48 seconds left in the half after Ariel Murrieta scored on a steal under the basket. But Rincon tallied the next four points to go up 25-18 at the break.
The visitors grew their lead to double digits five minutes into the second half, then led 40-27 at the end of the third quarter. They outscored Nogales 11-6 in the final frame to clinch the victory.
Baltazar Pacheco led the Apaches with eight points. Ortega and Francisco Greer added six each.
NHS fell to 3-4 in the regular season with the loss. They are set to participate in a holiday tournament in Tucson, then resume official play on Jan. 10, when they host Ironwood Ridge.