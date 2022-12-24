The Nogales Apaches couldn’t get their offense going as they fell 51-33 to the Rincon/University Rangers in a boys high school basketball game Thursday night at NHS.

It took Nogales three-and-a-half minutes to score their first points of the game, which came on a pull-up jumper from Diego Ortega. Two minutes later, Jhaniel Lugo put in an offensive rebound to tie the score at 4.



Tags

Load comments