Nogales boys clinch No. 10 seed in D-II state tournament
Nogales International
Apr 21, 2023
Junior Andre Favela plays No. 1 singles and doubles for the Nogales boys team.
Diego Acosta is playing in the No. 2 singles and No. 2 doubles slots during his sophomore season for Nogales.
Ivan Rubio, a senior, is Nogales' No. 3 singles player. He also plays No. 1 doubles.
NHS senior Gonzalo Armenta plays No. 4 singles and No. 2 doubles.
Sophomore Jose Luis Obregon plays No. 5 singles and No. 3 doubles for the NHS boys team.
The No. 6 singles spot is held down by sophomore Nicolas Robles, who also plays No. 3 doubles.
The NHS boys tennis team ended its regular season with a record of 9-4 and the No. 10 seed in the state Division II tournament.They'll travel to Waddell, Ariz. to take on No. 7 Canyon View (13-1) at 3 p.m. on April 26. The teams did not meet during the regular season or play any common opponents.The Nogales roster includes Andre Favela, Diego Acosta, Ivan Rubio, Gonzalo Armenta, Jose Luis Obregon and Nicolas Robles in the No. 1-6 positions, in that order.