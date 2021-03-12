The Nogales High School boys soccer season came to a heartbreaking end on Tuesday, when the Apaches lost their state tournament opening round game to the Glendale Cardinals on penalty kicks.
The shootout loss came after three scoreless overtime periods and spoiled a valiant second-half comeback that saw Nogales erase a three-goal deficit. The No. 8-ranked Apaches ended the season with a 9-3 record, while No. 8 Glendale advanced to play top-ranked Casteel in the quarterfinals.
Things looked bad for Nogales heading into halftime of Tuesday’s 5A Conference first-round contest at Apache Stadium after they gave up three unanswered goals to Glendale in the final 10:42 of the half.
But Blas Lohr got Nogales to within 3-1 with a second-half goal, and then scored again on a penalty late in the half.
Finally, with 3:52 left in regulation, Diego Ruiz scored on a direct kick to tie the game.
NHS couldn’t capitalize on the momentum in extra time, however, as two regular overtime periods and five minutes of sudden-death play ended with the score still deadlocked 3-3.
That sent the game into a penalty kick shootout, which Glendale won 3-1.