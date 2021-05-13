Members of the Nogales High School boys tennis team dominated the Division II, Section VIII recognitions, winning all three sectional awards.
NHS senior Emilio Heredia, who drew opposing teams’ strongest players as the Apaches’ No. 1 singles player, was named Singles Player of the Year. He was 5-0 in sectional competition and 8-6 overall as a No. 1 singles player in 2021.
Heredia and junior Gustavo Acosta were the Doubles Team of the Year as well. The pair went 4-0 in the section and 8-2 overall as Nogales’ No. 1 doubles combo.
Rudy Molera was Coach of the Year in the section after the Apaches boys team went 12-0 in the regular season (5-0 in the region), then won their first two state tournament matches before falling to Catalina Foothills in the semifinals on May 7 in Glendale.