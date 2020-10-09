Mia Barraza was first across the finish line for the Nogales High School girls and Alan Durazo led the way for the NHS boys during a home cross country meet with Marana on Wednesday.
Barraza (23:55) and Durazo (18:57) each finished third in their respective races, Durazo claiming the bronze by sprinting past a Marana runner in the final meters of the 5,000-meter (3.1 mile) race.
In the team standings, Marana won both contests: 22 to 35 in the girls race and 20 to 40 in the boys competition.
In the girls race, Elizabeth Fuentes of NHS came in fifth with a time of 24:25, followed by Sofia Durazo in sixth at 24:43.
Next came Idaly Bañuelos in ninth (25:30), Mayra Yepiz in 11th (26:17) and Andrea Torres in 12th (27:14).
On the boys side, Javier Martinez of Nogales finished in fifth place in 19:04. He was followed by JP Cervantes in ninth place (20:02), Juan Vasquez in 11th (20:21), Brayan Chavez in 12th (20:22) and Parker Jeong in 14th (20:46).
The NHS boys and girls are back in action on Saturday when they participate in the Rio Rico Rattler at Rico Rico High School.