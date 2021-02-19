The Nogales Apaches broke open a tight game in the second half and rolled to a 63-41 boys basketball win over the Rio Rico Hawks on Thursday at NHS.
The Hawks clawed back from an early double-digit deficit to get within a point of Nogales early in the second half. But the Apaches went on a 13-0 run to retake command and cruise to their sixth-consecutive win.
Edgardo Zubiate led NHS with 16 points, followed by Juan Pablo Cervantes and Steven Legleu with 15 apiece. Habid Calderon was the high scorer for Rio Rico with 13 points, while Oscar Leon added nine.
The Apaches bolted to a quick lead to start the game, and after Eduardo Herrera hit a three-pointer and Legleu and Zubiate scored on fast break layups – both coming off steals by Javier Padilla – they were up 15-2 three-and-a-half minutes into the first quarter.
But Rio Rico started to chip away at the lead by scoring the game’s next seven points, six of which came from Calderon. A layup by Francisco Cabrera ended the NHS scoring drought and the first period closed out with Nogales ahead 17-9.
Two consecutive three-pointers by Cervantes to start the second quarter stretched the Apaches’ lead to 23-9, but Rio Rico’s Leon answered with a pair jump shots from the foul line, cutting the advantage to 10.
A minute-and-a-half later, Job Villanueva of Rio Rico was fouled as he drove to the basket and scored. He converted the free throw and the Hawks were within nine points. Two baskets by Calderon and a jump shot by Leon made the score 27-24, before Herrera drove the lane and scored with five seconds left to give Nogales a 29-24 lead at halftime.
Following the break, Marco Mora and Calderon each made two free throws as Rio Rico crept to within a point at 29-28. But Padilla scored inside, Cervantes hit a three-pointer and Zubiate scored on a break and Nogales was off and running.
Ahead 44-30 after three quarters of play, the Apaches stretched the lead to 63-33 with 3:43 left in the game. Rio Rico scored the final eight points to make it 63-41.
The win raised Nogales’ record to 7-1 and gave them a No. 5 ranking in the state 5A Conference heading into a Friday night matchup with Buena. Their next scheduled games after that were on Feb. 23 and 24 at Rincon/University and Cienega, respectively.
Rio Rico’s record stood at 4-3 after the loss, and they were ranked No. 21 in the 4A Conference in advance of their Friday night game at home against Sunnyside. They are set to play at Walden Grove, Amphitheater and Buena this week.