The Nogales High School baseball team opened its regular season with a 12-1, five-inning win at Rio Rico on Tuesday.
Thomas Teel went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, and Ralph Felix was 2-for-3 with four RBIs to lead the NHS offense. Luis Martin Romero pitched into the fifth inning to earn the victory.
Gerardo Alcantar was the star of the game for Rio Rico with three hits.
The scoring started in the top of the first inning, when the first three Nogales batters reached to load the bases. Teel singled home the first run, and after two were out, Sal Valenzuela plated two more runs with a hit.
The Apaches again loaded the bases in the second inning, and scored twice more on a fielder’s choice and groundout.
After a scoreless third inning, the Nogales offense went back to work in the top of the fourth, scoring three times on RBI hits by Teel and Felix, and a wild pitch.
The Hawks got on the board in the bottom of the fourth, putting two runners on when Jose Valle was hit by a pitch and Eduardo Madrid followed with a single. After a strikeout, Elian Olmos delivered an RBI single to make the score 8-1.
Nogales came right back in the top of the fifth, scoring four runs on a sacrifice fly by Gerardo Paco, an RBI single by Romero and a two-run double from Felix.
With the score now 12-1, the Apaches closed out the game in the bottom of the fifth on the 10-run rule. Romero started the inning on the mound for NHS and wrapped up his outing with six strikeouts, one walk, four hits and a run over 4.1 innings of work. Valenzuela came on in relief to record the last two outs of the game.
Nogales came into the game having gone 4-2 in a preseason tournament hosted by Desert Vista High School in Phoenix. Following Tuesday’s regular season-opening victory, the Apaches won 15-8 at Casa Grande on Wednesday. Their home opener is scheduled for 6 p.m. on March 7 against Tucson High School.
For Rio Rico, Tuesday’s contest with Nogales was their second game of the regular season. The Hawks won their opener on Monday at home, 6-2 over Sunnyside. Uriel Quintero had two hits and two runs scored in that game, and Raul Quijada, Rafael Echeverria and Madrid combined to hold Sunnyside to six hits and two earned runs over seven innings.
RRHS beat Buena 13-3 on Wednesday and is set to host AZ College Prep on Friday.