The Nogales High School baseball team opened its regular season with a 12-1, five-inning win at Rio Rico on Tuesday.

Thomas Teel went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, and Ralph Felix was 2-for-3 with four RBIs to lead the NHS offense. Luis Martin Romero pitched into the fifth inning to earn the victory.

NHS-RRHS baseball

Eduardo Madrid of Rio Rico delivers a pitch to Denzel Montijo of Nogales.


