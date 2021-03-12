A playoff basketball game in which the competing teams combined to take 41 foul shots was fittingly decided at the free throw line.
Julian Taylor of Willow Canyon drew a foul on a defensive rebound, then hit two free throws with five seconds remaining to break a 63-63 tie and give his Wildcats the margin of victory over the Nogales Apaches in Thursday’s first-round 5A Conference state tournament game at NHS.
Nogales had a chance to tie or win the game after moving the ball over half court with 2.8 seconds left, but they had to settle for an awkward last-ditch shot that went wide.
The No. 7-seeded Apaches ended their 2021 season with an 11-5 record, while No. 10 Willow Canyon (15-2) advanced to play No. 2 Catalina Foothills in the 5A quarterfinals.
Thursday’s game was tight from the start. The score was knotted at 13 after one quarter, and Nogales led 27-24 at the half after Fernando Valenzuela hit a three-pointer with 11 seconds left.
The Apaches extended their lead to 31-24 to start the third quarter, but the Wildcats reeled off seven straight points to tie the score.
The game was tied again at 35 when Nogales went on a 10-1 run, going up 45-36 with 2:24 left in the period on a three-pointer by Juan Pablo Cervantes that followed a fast-break basket by Steven Legleu, and a three-pointer and a basket in the lane by Sebastian Montijo. But the Wildcats scored the final nine points of the frame, including a three-pointer by Xavier Vaughn with 10 seconds left that tied it at 45 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Apaches once again pulled ahead, going up 53-47 when Legleu converted a steal into a layup with a little more than six minutes left. Nogales still led by six points three minutes later after a basket by Edgardo Zubiate. But the Wildcats came right back, tying the score at 61 after a technical foul with 2:36 remaining.
Then, when Pike Tancil hit a turnaround in the the lane with 2:07 remaining, the Wildcats were ahead for the first time in the half.
Nogales tied it at 63 a minute later on a scoring drive by Legleu and had a chance to take the lead on a three-point attempt by Cervantes with time running down. But the ball went in and out of the basket and Taylor was fouled on the rebound, setting up the decisive free throws with five seconds left.
Foul shots were a key difference in the game, with Willow Canyon making 21 out of 29 attempts, and Nogales converting 10 of 12.
Tancil, who made 12 of 17 free throws, was the game’s high scorer with 22 points. His Wildcat teammates Vaughn and David Bright each had 12.
Legleu led Nogales with 17 points, followed by Zubiate with 11, Cervantes with 9 and Peter Rodriguez with 8.