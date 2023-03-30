Nogales edges Sahuarita 5-4 in boys tennis Nogales International Mar 30, 2023 47 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Diego Acosta plays in the No. 2 singles match against Sahuarita. Photo by Jonathan Clark Andre Favela competes in the No. 1 singles match. Photo by Jonathan Clark Gonzalo Armenta returns a hit during his No. 4 singles match with Sahuarita. Photo by Jonathan Clark Ivan Rubio competes in the No. 3 singles match against Sahuarita. Photo by Jonathan Clark Jose Luis Obregon reaches high on a serve. Photo by Jonathan Clark Nicolas Robles follows through on a hit. Photo by Jonathan Clark Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Victories in two out of three doubles matches made the difference Tuesday for the Nogales High School boys tennis team as they eked out a 5-4 win over Sahuarita at NHS.In the singles matches, sophomore Diego Acosta of NHS picked up a 7-5, 6-4 win in the No. 2 position.Ivan Rubio, a senior playing the No. 3 match, won a tiebreaker, 4-6, 7-6 (10-7), and sophomore Nicolas Robles took No. 6 singles, 6-1, 6-2.Sahuarita won the No. 1, 4 and 5 contests, so the teams entered the three doubles matches tied 3-3.The visitors took No. 2 doubles by a score of 8-4. But the Nogales duo of Rubio and junior Andre Favela were victorious in the No. 1 match, 8-5.Robles and fellow sophomore Jose Luis Obregon also won 8-5 at No. 3 doubles, and the Apaches ended the day victorious.The following day, the NHS boys traveled to Tucson to take on Cholla, winning 8-1.Now with a record of 5-2, they’ll next play at Thatcher on April 3 and at home against Buena on April 4, starting at 3:30 p.m. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Games And Toys Health Care Mathematics University Load comments Trending Stories Couple in big trouble after child overdoses on fentanyl Police make four arrests in connection with threats at NHS, Pierson Nogales Housing Authority gets failing scores from feds New anti-drug technology installed at Mariposa port Hiker dies while climbing county's highest peak DHS chief hails app as migrants cite issues Welty student is winner in statewide art contest Threatening note found in NHS bathroom; authorities say it's not credible City of Nogales seeking new housing director RRHS staffer charged with assaulting student Submit News If you're interested in submitting stories, click submit below. Submit