Saul Soto (16) consoles Sal Valenzuela (3) after the Nogales Apaches fell in Tuesday’s championship game to Verrado, 3-2. Valenzuela and Soto combined to pitch seven innings, giving up only one earned run between them.
Nogales head coach O.J. Favela talks to his players after a tough loss to Verrado in Tuesday’s state championship game.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
The players stand at attention for the national anthem.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
NHS catcher Thomas Teel shares a laugh with U.S. Army Sgt. Jeffrey Schuster after Schuster threw out the ceremonial first pitch.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
Raenan Padilla talks with his teammates before the start of the game.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
The Apaches get ready to take the field at the start of the game.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
Sal Valenzuela delivers a pitch.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
Nogales fans cheer on their team.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
Alan Durazo is safe at second on a stolen base attempt.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
Gerardo Paco steps in to hit.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
Derek Montijo rounds third and heads home with the first Nogales run of the game.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
Julio Ramos gets under a fly ball in right field.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
Saul Soto gdelivers a pitch.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
Demetrio Crisantes gets in position at shortstop.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
Nogales fans cheer on their team.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
Nogales fans show their support.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
Nogales fans cheer on their team.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
The game was played at Tempe Diablo Stadium, spring training home of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
Robert Gallego takes off for second base.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
First baseman Raenan Padilla awaits the throw from catcher Thomas Teel.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
Alan Durazo gets a hug from Demetrio Crisantes (7) after scoring the go-ahead run in the fourth inning.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
Derek Montijo shows some emotions after scoring the first Nogales run of the game.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
Esteban Acevedo warms up on the sidelines between innings.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
Nogales fans get ready for the game to start.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
Nogales fans get ready for the game to start.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
Nogales fans enjoy the game.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
Robert Gallego can’t quite reach the throw as a Verrado runner slides into second.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
Luis Martin Romero gets under a fly ball in left.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
Jorge Amaya warms up on the sidelines between innings.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
Jennifer Valenzuela records her son Sal as he pitches for Nogales.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
Sal Valenzuela delivers a pitch.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
Sergio Valverde waves to his teammates after reaching on a single.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
Nogales fans celebrate a run for their team.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
Nogales fans get ready for the game to start.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
A Nogales fan supports his team.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
Derek Montijo slides into second with a stolen base.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
Thomas Teel connects for an RBI single in the fourth inning.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
Alan Durazo digs for third.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
Joseph Perez stood tall on the mound for Verrado in Tuesday’s game.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
Ralph Felix gets ready for possible pinch-hitting duty in the seventh inning.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
Saul Soto takes the mound for Nogales.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
Nogales fans enjoy the game.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
Nogales fans cheer on their team.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
Nogales fans display their “K” placards after a strikeout by Sal Valenzuela.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
Luis Martin Romero gets ready to bat.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
Nogales starting pitcher Sal Valenzuela relaxes in the dugout between innings.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
The umpire calls Verrado’s Tyler Acton safe at the plate after he tagged up at third on a fly ball to right in the fifth inning. It would turn out to be the winning run of the game.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
Raenan Padilla rushes in to catch a pop-up on a bunt attempt in the first inning.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
NHS head coach O.J. Favela gets a word in with the home plate umpire.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
Roman Bracamonte photobombs a between-innings interview with NHS head coach O.J. Favela.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
Demetrio Crisantes slides into second on a stolen base attempt.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
Nogales fans enjoy the action, as well as the Eegee’s frozen treats that were for sale on the concourse.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
Nogales fans get ready for the game to start.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
A large crowd was on hand for the game.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
Gerardo Paco gets in position in center field.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
Robert Gallego reaches for a pitch and fouls it off in the seventh inning.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
Demetrio Crisantes, left, and Raenan Padilla have the Verrado runner caught in a pickle.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
Third baseman Derek Montijo awaits the throw from left fielder Luis Martin Romero as the Verrado runner goes into his slide.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
The Nogales players walk back to their dugout after shaking hands with Verrado at the end of the game.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
Sal Valenzuela fires a pickoff throw to first. He picked off three runners in four innings on the mound.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
Nogales fans celebrate a run for their team.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
Raenan Padilla and the umpire watch Sal Valenzuela’s pickoff throw sail toward first base.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
Saul Soto goes into his windup.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
