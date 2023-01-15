A furious fourth-quarter rally by the Nogales Apaches wasn’t enough to erase what had been a 26-point second-half deficit, and NHS fell 56-47 to the Catalina Foothills Falcons in a Friday night girls basketball matchup between two of the top-ranked teams in the 5A Conference.
The loss was the first of the regular season for Nogales, who came into the game 8-0 and ranked No. 3 in the conference. Catalina Foothills started the night as the No. 9-ranked team with a 7-2 mark.
The Falcons jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead, but Nogales tied the score on two baskets by Jessica Villarino and a drive and free throw from Astrid Zubiate. It was tied again at 9 when Cecy Burruel scored on a floater, but a thee-point play put Catalina Foothills up 12-9 after one quarter.
The second quarter was a disaster for Nogales. They couldn’t solve the Falcons’ trapping defense and were outscored 23-5, making only one basket from the floor. Catalina Foothills led 35-14 at the half.
The Falcons’ advantage grew to 26 early in the third quarter, and they were still up by 24 with less than two minutes left in the period. NHS was able to cut the lead to 49-30 when Daniela Ochoa hit a three-pointer to beat the buzzer.
It was the first Nogales basket from beyond the arc, and one of only two they would hit in the game. The Apaches also had trouble shooting from the free throw line, where they made just 13 of 28 attempts. Catalina Foothills made five three-pointers and 5 of 14 free throws.
The Catalina Foothills lead was still 19 points when the Falcons’ star player Reilly Clark (game-high 19 points) fouled out with three minutes left in the game. That’s when Nogales went on a run, starting with a scoring drive by Villarino.
Next, Johanna Simpson stole the ball and scored on a fast-break layup. That was followed by another steal and layup by Ochoa. Next it was Burruel’s turn to steal the ball. She was fouled and made one of two free throws, but Mercy Martinez scored for the Falcons with 1:24 left to stop the Nogales storing streak.
NHS came back with a three-pointer by Burruel with a minute remaining, and after Catalina Foothills missed a series of free throws, Ochoa scored on a drive that cut the Falcons’ lead to single digits with 24 seconds remaining. But it was too little, too late at that point and Catalina Foothills held on for the 56-47 victory.
Burruel was Nogales’ top scorer with 16 points. Ochoa had 11 – all in second half – and Villarino scored 10.
Nogales next plays on Jan. 18 against Buena and Jan. 19 against Cholla. Both games are at home.