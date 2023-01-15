A furious fourth-quarter rally by the Nogales Apaches wasn’t enough to erase what had been a 26-point second-half deficit, and NHS fell 56-47 to the Catalina Foothills Falcons in a Friday night girls basketball matchup between two of the top-ranked teams in the 5A Conference.

The loss was the first of the regular season for Nogales, who came into the game 8-0 and ranked No. 3 in the conference. Catalina Foothills started the night as the No. 9-ranked team with a 7-2 mark.



