Carolina Renteria scored twice on free kicks – including the game-winning shot in the second overtime period – to give Nogales a 2-1 win over Douglas on Tuesday at NHS.
It was Nogales’ first win of the regular season after three losses to start the 2022-23 campaign.
Douglas scored the first goal of Tuesday’s game in the 14th minute. NHS thought they had the equalizer 18 minutes later when Gabriela Aguayo snuck the ball past the Douglas goalkeeper. But she was called for offsides and the score remained 1-0 until the half.
Seven-and-a-half minutes into the second half, Nogales scored off a corner kick – only to see the goal called back on another offsides call.
Finally, with 18:30 left in the game, Renteria took a free kick from just left of the box and hooked it up and over the leaping Douglas keeper to tie the game at 1.
Despite several close calls for both sides, neither team could score again in regulation and the match went into overtime.
Less than a minute into the extra period, Paulina Ruiz got off a shot on a breakaway, but the Douglas goalkeeper deflected the ball just wide of the goal to the left. A minute later, NHS goalie Yesenia Ahumada made a tumbling save to preserve the tie. And with 6:40 left in the 10-minute overtime period, a Douglas shot went just wide to the left.
With no scoring in the first OT, the game went to a second extra period – though with Nogales fielding only 10 players after losing one to a red card disqualification.
Still, despite the disadvantage in numbers, NHS kept up the pressure and picked up a foul that gave Renteria another free kick just outside the box – on the right side this time. She blasted the ball past a wall of Douglas defenders and into the top right corner of the goal for what turned out to be the game-deciding score.
The Nogales defense kept Douglas at bay for the remaining 5:23 to seal the victory.
NHS won’t play again until Jan. 10, when they take on Cholla at home starting at 6 p.m.