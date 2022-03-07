The Nogales High School girls tennis team made it to the state quarterfinals in 2021. Now, with five returning players and one newcomer, they’re off to a strong start in 2022, having won their first two matches of the season.
Led by first-year coach Santosh Kumar, NHS opened with a 6-3 victory against Rincon/University High School at home on Tuesday, March 1. Two days later, they beat Sabino 9-0.
Playing in the No. 1 singles spot, senior Vanya Gupta dropped her match with Rincon’s top player on Tuesday, but bounced back to win 6-1, 6-0 against Sabino on Thursday.
Daniella Del Grande, a senior, is the team’s No. 2 singles player. She won 6-4, 6-2 against Rincon, and 6-0, 6-1 against Sabino.
Nogales has yet another senior playing in the No. 3 singles position. Sofia Durazo dropped her match with Rincon’s No. 3 seed, but won 6-1, 6-2 against Sabino.
Dana Paola Camacho, a freshman, has made her debut with the varsity squad in the No. 4 singles position, where she’s off to a dominating start. She won 6-1, 6-0 in the match with Rincon, and 6-0, 6-0 against Sabino.
Two juniors round out the NHS Top Six: Frida Othon at No. 5 and Martha Armendariz at No. 6.
Othon took a 6-2, 6-1 victory over her Rincon opponent and won 6-0, 6-1 against Sabino. Armendariz lost her first set to Rincon, 4-6, but bounced to win the next two – and the match – 6-2, 10-8. She had a less stressful time against Sabino, winning 6-1, 6-0.
In doubles play, the No. 1 team of Gupta/Del Grande fell 8-4 to Rincon in the season opener, but defeated Sabino 8-1. The Durazo/Camacho combo won both days by scores of 8-2 and 8-0, and Othon/Armendariz were 8-1 and 8-0 winners.
Nogales will now have a long break until their next match on Thursday, March 17 against Catalina Foothills at home, starting at 3:30 p.m.