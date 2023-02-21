The No. 7 Nogales Apaches took a lead into the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s girls basketball state quarterfinal matchup in Phoenix, but fell short in the end to the No. 2 Betty H. Fairfax Stampede, 56-40.
NHS was up 11-9 after one quarter, led by Cecy Burruel’s five points. The Stampede came back to take a 24-20 lead at halftime, with Astrid Zubiate tallying five of Nogales’ nine second-period points.
Nogales regained the momentum in the third period, outscoring Fairfax 16-10 in the frame. Daniela Ochoa hit a three-pointer to go with a two-point basket, and Burruel drained a three and shot 4-for-4 from the free throw line.
That put the Apaches ahead 36-34 at the end of three quarters.
But the explosive Stampede offense, which had scored 90 or more points in 10 games this season, came to life in the final frame. Fairfax scored 22 points in the last eight minutes while holding the Apaches to four to avert the upset.
Burruel finished with 16 points to lead NHS and Ochoa added 12. Mackenzie Buckner of Fairfax led all scorers with 21 points.
NHS finished the regular season with a 15-3 record, which qualified them for the first-ever Open Division tournament featuring the top teams in the state’s 4A, 5A and 6A conferences.
After getting knocked out of by Pinnacle High School of Phoenix, NHS was seeded No. 7 in the 16-team 5A Conference tournament. They beat Cactus Shadows 56-47 in the first round to reach the quarterfinals against No. 2 Fairfax, which had gone 17-1 in the regular season.