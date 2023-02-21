NHS girls

The Nogales High School girls basketball team, seen here at the end of Wednesday’s 5A Conference quarterfinal contest at Betty H. Fairfax High School in Phoenix.

 Photo courtesy of Eric Sowle

The No. 7 Nogales Apaches took a lead into the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s girls basketball state quarterfinal matchup in Phoenix, but fell short in the end to the No. 2 Betty H. Fairfax Stampede, 56-40.

NHS was up 11-9 after one quarter, led by Cecy Burruel’s five points. The Stampede came back to take a 24-20 lead at halftime, with Astrid Zubiate tallying five of Nogales’ nine second-period points.



