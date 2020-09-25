The Nogales High School golf team got back into the swing of things this week against two opponents at the Tubac Golf Resort.
On Monday, the Apaches kicked off their season by defeating Walden Grove, 172 to 181.
Gustavo Acosta led the way by shooting 39, followed by Jorge Ruiz at 41. Ivan Carrillo finished the nine-hole contest in 45 strokes, and Raymundo Ruiz was two strokes back at 47.
Two days later, NHS topped a three-member Sahuarita High School squad, with Carrillo shooting a sizzling 34 to lead the way.
Jorge Ruiz took two strokes off his score from Monday to finish at 39, followed by Diego Medina at 41 and Acosta at 42.
Raymundo Ruiz improved by a stroke to 46, and Isabella Palomares made her season debut by shooting a 54.
On Friday, Nogales and Walden Grove are set to meet again, this time for an 18-hole match.