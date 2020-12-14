Nogales High School won’t allow its athletic programs to resume practice until after the New Year, school officials said on Monday.
The day before Thanksgiving, NHS Principal Tim Colgate told the NI that school had put winter-season sports that had begun practicing – such as basketball and soccer – on a two-week hiatus amid rising coronavirus cases in the community. “We’ll be looking at the data, and if we can start back up on Dec. 14, we will,” he said at the time.
Since then, the number of cases in the community has surged, and the benchmarks published by the state to guide schools – which include positive test rates and new infections per capita – have shot into the “substantial transmission” category for Santa Cruz County.
On Monday, Colgate and NHS Athletic Coordinator Eric Sowle confirmed that Apaches winter sports teams would not return to practice until after winter break.
“We made the decision, due to the rising numbers, that we would push practices back to Jan. 4,” Colgate said in an email.
Practice for winter sports teams was also on temporary hold at Rio Rico High School on Monday, though not as part of a school-wide response to the pandemic.
District spokeswoman Shannon Enciso wrote in an email that all athletic programs had been temporarily suspended Dec. 14-18 for end-of-semester exams.
The Hawks wrestling and soccer teams are set to resume practice on Dec. 21, while the girls and boys basketball squads are on hold until Dec. 28 as they wait out a 14-day suspension due to a positive COVID-19 test, she said.
Following the lead of schools throughout the region, RRHS shut down its football season early after the Pima County government recommended on Nov. 23 that school districts there cease their fall sports programs due to the spread of COVID-19.
Also on Nov. 23, RRHS suspended practice for its wrestling, JV and freshman boys basketball teams in response to a positive case and another student who was exhibiting symptoms.
“Based on AIA protocols and contact tracing from the SCC Health Department, the decision was made to suspend the programs for the recommended 14-day quarantine period,” Enciso wrote in an email. The AIA is the Arizona Interscholastic Association, the organization that governs high school sports in Arizona.
At Patagonia Union High School, which offers boys and girls basketball as winter-season sports, both teams are currently practicing and have been doing so for several weeks, according to athletic director Nate Porter. So far, he said, neither squad has had its practices curtailed for COVID-related reasons.