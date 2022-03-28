The Nogales High School Apaches hosted their neighbors from Rio Rico at a track meet last Wednesday.
And while most RRHS varsity athletes were away at another meet in Chandler, the event still featured some spirited competition and outstanding performances from both teams.
Nogales girls runners Carolina Renteria (100 meters), Brianna Rivera (200 meters), Johanna Simpson (400 meters) and Sofia Suarez (800 meters) all recorded first-place finishes, while throwers Brianna Rivera (shot put) and Victoria Felix (discus) led their fields.
In the jumping events, Mia Barraza recorded the highest high jump at 4 feet, 8 inches; Carolina Renteria had the longest long jump at 14 feet, 1.5 inches; and Jackie O'Neil took the triple jump at 28 feet, 5 inches.
Nogales boys relay teams won the 100, 200 and 800-meter races, as did individual runners Benjamin Ley (100 meters), Gael Garavito (200 meters) and Rafael Vasavilbaso (400 meters).
Ulises Arce was first in the 100 meter hurdles and Miguel Soto won the 300 meter hurdles. Vasavilbaso was first the the high jump (5 feet, 8 inches) and Parker Jeong had the best long jump at 19 feet, 4.5 inches.
Highlights for Rio Rico included earning the top two spots in the girls javelin. Aracely Jacobo took first place with a throw of 90 feet, 5 inches, and Judith Carpio-Ruiz was second at 68 feet, 2 inches.
Another girls team thrower for the Hawks, Desirae Knapp, competed in the discus for the first time and threw it 70 feet.
Erick Ramirez of Rio Rico took first in the boys triple jump with a distance of 32 feet, 7 inches, and Santiago Rojo was tops in the boys 800 meters with a time of 2:23. Throwers Diego Saralegui (shot put) and Andres Longorio (discus, javelin) also won their events.
"This was our JV squad and they really stepped up to the plate and came to compete," RRHS coach Victoria Doyle said in an email.
The teams will meet again on April 13, when Rio Rico hosts Nogales at its brand-new track and field facility.