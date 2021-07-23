The Nogales Little League Intermediate Division All-Stars won the state championship on Thursday on their home field, defeating Continental Ranch 11-3.
It was Nogales’ second victory in less than 24 hours against the team from Marana, which had defeated them in the opening round of the double-elimination tournament last weekend.
Nogales was the visiting team in Thursday’s winner-take-all final at Fleischer Park, and they took a quick 3-0 lead after two innings. In the top of the third, they added two more when Xaciel Garcia singled and Ivan Molina followed with a grounder through an infielder’s legs that turned into a Little League home run.
Garcia singled to lead off the fifth inning as well, eventually coming around to score Nogales’ sixth run.
Meanwhile, starting pitcher EJ Mayer was keeping Continental Ranch off the board, firing four perfect innings to start the game.
He struck out seven of the first nine batters he faced, then set down Continental Ranch 1-2-3 in the fourth on two ground outs and a pop-up. Continental Ranch finally broke through in the fifth inning when Wyatt Meza hit a two-out, two-run double that cut the Nogales lead to 6-2.
After Nogales got one run back in the top of the sixth inning on a sacrifice fly by Jesus Rodriguez, Continental Ranch loaded the bases with three straight singles to start the bottom of the frame. Mayer came back to strike out the next batter on three pitches, and after a run-scoring fielder’s choice that made the score 7-3, he struck out another hitter to end the threat.
With two out and nobody on base in the top of the seventh, Ruben Celaya got a rally started with a triple to right-center. Two batters later, two runs came in on an infield single by Aidan Castro. Nico Bernal followed with a single and he and Celaya both scored on a hit by JP Tapia.
With Nogales ahead 11-3, Mayer got the first two outs in the top of the seventh inning, but had to be relieved after reaching his pitch limit for the game. He finished the day with 10 strikeouts and no walks.
Angel Taddei came on in relief and got the final out, capping off a string of five-straight wins for Nogales after Continental Ranch beat them 7-6 in the opening round of the tournament last Saturday.
The Nogalians responded to the loss by beating Copper Hills 26-0 on Monday, and they followed that up with a 26-2 victory over High Desert on Tuesday. They shut out Arcadia on Tuesday to earn a second shot at Continental Ranch for the state championship.
Needing to beat the still- undefeated Continental Ranch team twice for the crown, the Nogales All-Stars won 12-1 on Wednesday night in a game interrupted by rain. That set up the winner-take-all game on Thursday.
The Little League Intermediate Division is for youth ages 11-13 and uses a field with dimensions in between those of a traditional Little League field and a standard baseball diamond.
In the past, the winner of the Arizona state championship advanced to the Little League Intermediate Division World Series regional tournament, usually held in California. However, as Little League emerges from the pandemic, it is only holding a World Series-level tournament for its Majors Division (ages 10-12) in 2021.
Therefore, the Nogales All-Stars’ season ended with their state championship victory.
More state playoffs
In addition to hosting the Intermediate Division state tournament, Nogales is the host city for the Arizona Little League Junior Division state championship for youth ages 12-14.
The 10-team, double-elimination tournament begins on Friday, July 23 at War Memorial Stadium. The team from Nogales, which qualified for the state tournament by winning the District 8 title, is set to play at 11 a.m. on Saturday, weather permitting.
For more information, see www.azdistrict08llsb.com or the Arizona District 8 Little League Baseball and Softball Facebook page.