The Nogales National Little League All-Stars broke open a tight game with Douglas on Wednesday, scoring 11 times in their last two at-bats to win the District 8 Junior Division championship at War Memorial Stadium.
The 15-3 victory qualified the Nogalians for the state tournament, set to begin July 8 in Tucson. Junior Division is for youth ages 12-14.
Playing as the visiting team on their home field Wednesday, Nogales took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second when Ivan Molina led off with a walk, stole second and came in to score on a throwing error.
Xaciel Garcia led off the top of the third with a double, advanced to third on a fly ball by Nico Bernal and scored on a groundout by E.J. Mayer to make it 2-0.
Douglas came back in the bottom of the fourth inning, loading the bases with nobody out after Jonathan Valenzuela was hit by a pitch, and Rodrigo Lamadrid and Luis Wong singled. Diego Lopez followed with an RBI single to make it 2-1.
The rally fizzled when Lamadrid was tagged out while trying to score on a wild pitch, and Nogales pitcher Mayer struck out the next two batters.
Nogales responded with two runs in the top of the fifth. With one out, Bernal singled and stole second. Mayer followed with an RBI single, advanced to third on an error and scored on a wild pitch.
Nogales made it 5-2 in the top of the sixth on an RBI hit by Jerry Quiroga. A single by Rodrigo Olivares loaded the bases and ended the night for Lamadrid, the Douglas starting pitcher, who reached his pitch limit. Reliever Ian Pelayo got Garcia to pop out to second, but J.P. Tapia tagged up and scored from third and an error on the play allowed Olivares to score as well.
With Nogales ahead 7-1, Douglas scored a run in the bottom of the sixth when Luis Wong doubled, advanced to third on a groundout and scored on a wild pitch.
Nogales put the game away in the top of the seventh when they sent 13 batters to the plate and scored eight runs. Douglas got one back in their turn at bat when Abel Clinch doubled, moved up on a wild pitch and scored on a groundout by C.J. Alvarado.
Mayer got the win on the mound for Nogales, coming within an out of a complete game before reaching his pitch limit. In 6 2/3 innings, he struck out nine batters, walked two and hit one while allowing seven hits and three runs.
Molina struck out only batter he faced to get the last out of the game.
Garcia, Mayer, Olivares and Aidan Castro each finished the game with two hits for Nogales. Molina and Mayer scored three runs apiece.
Wong went 2-for-3 for Douglas with a double and run scored. Lopez was 2-for-3 as well.
Nogales began the three-team, double-elimination tournament on Saturday by beating Bisbee 11-0. On Monday, they defeated Douglas 12-1.
Douglas then edged Bisbee 14-12 on Tuesday to win the loser’s bracket game and earn Wednesday’s rematch with Nogales.