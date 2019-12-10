The Nogales-Rio Rico boys high school basketball games scheduled for today at RRHS have been postponed until Friday, Dec. 20, due to problems with the gym floor.
John Fanning, associate principal at RRHS, said the gym floor has started splintering, so the school cancelled all scheduled home basketball games this week out of concern for the safety of the athletes.
As a result, the Rio Rico girls home games originally set for Thursday, Dec. 12 against Cienega will be made up at a date to be determined.
The girls games scheduled for Friday, Dec. 13 at home against Casa Grande will instead be played that day at Casa Grande as part of a doubleheader, Fanning said. The teams will play a freshman/JV/varsity rotation of games starting at 11 a.m., then repeat the same cycle after that.
The Nogales-Rio Rico girls basketball games scheduled for today at NHS will go on as planned, with the freshman starting at 4 p.m., the junior varsity at 5:30 p.m. and the varsity at 7 p.m.