Both of Santa Cruz County’s winter-season boys high school soccer teams have earned spots in their respective state championship tournament play-in rounds.

The Nogales Apaches, who finished the season with an 8-3-1 record and the No. 13 ranking in the state 5A Conference, will host No. 20 Lake Havasu (7-4) at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The teams did not meet in the regular season and did not play any common opponents.

The Rio Rico Hawks, ranked No. 19 in the 4A Conference with a 5-7-1 regular-season record, are set to take on No. 14 Canyon Del Oro (8-4) in Tucson on Wednesday.

The Hawks narrowly lost to the CDO Dorados 1-0 when the teams met on Jan. 11 in Tucson.

In each conference, the play-in round includes the teams that finished the season ranked No. 9 through 24. Once those games are decided, the winners will be reseeded and matched up against the Number 1-8 teams in a tournament round set for Friday, Feb. 12.

