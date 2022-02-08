Left: Esteban Armenta of Nogales controls the ball during a game against Sunnyside on Feb. 3. Right: Francisco Murrieta Rios of Rio Rico dribbles toward the goal during warmups prior to a game on Jan. 26.
Alejandro Duran and the Nogales Apaches closed out their regular season against Sunnyside on Feb. 3, when they fell to the No. 2-ranked Blue Devils 2-0. NHS will now take on No. 20 Lake Havasu on Wednesday in a state tournament play-in game.
Photos by Jonathan Clark
Photo by Jonathan Clark
Alek Peral tries to disrupt a Sunnyside player during the Apaches' regular-season finale on Feb. 3.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
Antonio Garcia in action against Sunnyside on Feb. 3.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
The Nogales bench tries to stay warm during the Feb. 3 game with Sunnyside.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
Benjamin Ley gets in position for a header.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
The Nogales defense protects the goal on a corner kick by Sunnyside.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
Jose Bustillo of Nogales in action against Sunnyside on Feb. 3.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
Nogales fans bundle up against the cold as they watch the team’s Feb. 3 game against Sunnyside.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
Jose Rodriguez of Nogales in action against Sunnyside on Feb. 3.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
Stephen Yubeta in action against Sunnyside on Feb. 3.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
Juan Pablo Hernandez prepares for a throw-in.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
Marco Amador of Nogales in action against Sunnyside on Feb. 3.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
Miguel Bosse of Nogales in action against Sunnyside on Feb. 3.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
Nogales goalkeeper Nikolas Molina jumps up to make the save against Sunnyside.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
Roberto Castaneda in action against Sunnyside on Feb. 3.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
The Nogales players huddle up on the sidelines during a break in the action.
Both of Santa Cruz County’s winter-season boys high school soccer teams have earned spots in their respective state championship tournament play-in rounds.
The Nogales Apaches, who finished the season with an 8-3-1 record and the No. 13 ranking in the state 5A Conference, will host No. 20 Lake Havasu (7-4) at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
The teams did not meet in the regular season and did not play any common opponents.
The Rio Rico Hawks, ranked No. 19 in the 4A Conference with a 5-7-1 regular-season record, are set to take on No. 14 Canyon Del Oro (8-4) in Tucson on Wednesday.
The Hawks narrowly lost to the CDO Dorados 1-0 when the teams met on Jan. 11 in Tucson.
In each conference, the play-in round includes the teams that finished the season ranked No. 9 through 24. Once those games are decided, the winners will be reseeded and matched up against the Number 1-8 teams in a tournament round set for Friday, Feb. 12.