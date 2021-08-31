Left: Nathan Villegas of Rio Rico carries the ball during the Hawks’ Aug. 26 scrimmage game at Buena High School in Sierra Vista. Right: Diego Velasquez of Nogales High School carries the ball up the field during a scrimmage with Douglas on Aug. 26.
Photos by Mark Levy (left) and Jonathan Clark (right)
Daniel Molina of Nogales brings down the Douglas receiver, who was unable to hold onto the ball.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
Omar Rodriguez of Rio Rico High School carries the ball – and a pair of Buena High School defenders – up the field during the teams’ Aug. 26 scrimmage game in Sierra Vista.
Photo by Mark Levy Sierra Vista Herald
The Nogales defense brings down a Douglas ball carrier during the team’s scrimmage on Aug. 26 at Apache Stadium.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
Miguel Robles of Rio Rico lines up against a Buena High School opponent during the teams’ Aug. 26 scrimmage game in Sierra Vista.
Photo by Mark Levy Sierra Vista Herald
Nogales quarterback Adrian Lopez fires a pass during his team’s scrimmage with Douglas.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
Andres Lopez, left, and Ruben Encinas listen to the referee during the Hawks’ Aug. 26 scrimmage game at Buena High School in Sierra Vista.
Photo by Mark Levy Sierra Vista Herald
Benjamin Ley of Nogales takes the handoff during the team’s scrimmage with Douglas on Aug. 26 at Apache Stadium.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
Nogales defenders go up for an interception during their team’s scrimmage game against Douglas on Aug. 26.
Photo by Jonathan Clark
Antonio Arredondo of Nogales makes the catch under pressure.
The Nogales and Rio Rico high school football teams took to the field last Thursday for their first and only scrimmage games before facing off to start the 2021 regular season.
Nogales hosted Douglas High School at Apache Stadium, while Rio Rico traveled to Sierra Vista to play Buena High School.
The games were not played according to standard rules – at NHS, teams took turns playing 10 straight downs as coaches stood on the field behind the offensive side – but were meant more as a chance to measure up against an opposing side.
Nogales and Rio Rico will go head-to-head to open the season on Friday night, Sept. 10, at NHS. The game was initially meant to be played at RRHS, but renovations of the school’s football stadium won’t be completed in time. Rio Rico also moved the location of its Sept. 24 game against Pueblo from RRHS to Pueblo due to the renovations.