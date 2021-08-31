The Nogales and Rio Rico high school football teams took to the field last Thursday for their first and only scrimmage games before facing off to start the 2021 regular season.

Nogales hosted Douglas High School at Apache Stadium, while Rio Rico traveled to Sierra Vista to play Buena High School.

The games were not played according to standard rules – at NHS, teams took turns playing 10 straight downs as coaches stood on the field behind the offensive side – but were meant more as a chance to measure up against an opposing side.

Nogales and Rio Rico will go head-to-head to open the season on Friday night, Sept. 10, at NHS. The game was initially meant to be played at RRHS, but renovations of the school’s football stadium won’t be completed in time. Rio Rico also moved the location of its Sept. 24 game against Pueblo from RRHS to Pueblo due to the renovations.

