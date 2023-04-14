The girls and boys track teams at Nogales High School both won a four-team meet hosted by NHS on Wednesday.
The Nogales boys finished with 118 points, followed by Walden Grove with 67, Sahuarita with 38 and Rio Rico with 31.
Nogales earned 92 points on the girls side, ahead of Walden Grove at 65 and Sahaurita at 54. Rio Rico, which sent a small girls contingent to the meet, picked up four points.
Girls standouts
The NHS girls had the top four finishers in the girls high jump, in this order: Carolina Renteria, Natalia Guzman, Kimberly Clark and Johanna Simpson. Nogales also had the top four finishers in the triple jump. Clark was first, followed by Simpson, Maria Valenzuela and Karina Montano.
Brianna Morgan was first in the 100 and 300 meter hurdles, while Jazmine Rendon came in second in the 100 meter dash.
Carolina Renteria was first in the girls javelin and second in the long jump. Gabriela Aguayo had the longest long jump of the day.
For Rio Rico, Jennifer Castro finished third in the girls 400 meter race. Her teammate Mia Bustamante was fifth in the same race, as both picked up points for the Hawks.
Boys highlights
In the boys 1000-meter race, NHS runners Alec Guerra, Jose Coronado, Joel Martinez-Peralta and Santiago Aguilar captured the first four places, respectively. Guerra, Coronado and Martinez-Peralta also took the top three spots in the 600 meter run.
Jorge Felix of Nogales was first in the boys 2000-meter race, and also won the high jump competition. Parker Jeong was first in the boys long jump, followed by teammate Gael Bernal. Jeong and Abraham Chavez were 1-2 in the 400-meter dash.
In the boys triple jump, Hector Moreno finished first, followed by Edmundo Chavez Ramirez. Santos Verdugo was first in the boys 300 meter hurdles.
The Rio Rico boys team picked up big points in the 100 meter hurdles, as Gage Hague finished first and Jorge Clark was second. Hague also finished second in the 300 meter hurdles.
Two RRHS athletes fared well in the boys shot put: Diego Saralegui, who was second, and Sebastian De La Riva, who finished fourth.