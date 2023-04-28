Nogales earned the No. 3 seed in the 16-team tournament after finishing the regular season with a record of 16-2. Cienega, the No. 14 seed, went 7-11 in the regular season, then qualified for the tournament with a 7-2 win over Desert View in a play-in game on Wednesday.
Nogales and Cienega have played twice already this season, with each team winning a game.
The first round of the tournament is single-elimination, with the winning team advancing to the quarterfinals on May 1. At that point, the tournament shifts to double-elimination until the championship game on May 16 in Tempe.
Nogales is hoping to bring home the state crown this year after falling 3-2 to the Verrado Vipers in the 5A Conference title game in 2022.
NHS won the 4A Conference state championship in 2017 and 2018. In 2019, their first year in the 5A Conference, the Apaches reached the finals before losing to Horizon 7-4 in 16 innings.
There was no state championship in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Apaches were upset in the first round of the 2021 tournament.
Extra-innings win
Nogales wrapped up its regular-season schedule on Monday with a 4-3 walk-off victory over Sahuarita in extra innings.
The Apaches took a quick 3-0 lead with a rally that started with two outs and the bases empty in the bottom of the first. Thomas Teel tripled to center, Sal Valenzuela walked and David Zazueta doubled home the first two runs.
After Ralph Felix drew a walk, Estaban Acevedo blooped a single to left to score Zazueta.
Sahaurita tied the score with three runs in the top of the fourth, and the game remained deadlocked until the bottom of the eighth.
Valenzuela led off with a walk, stole second and went to third on a fly out by Zazueta. Then, after an intentional walk, Juan David Vasquez squared for a squeeze bunt. Instead, the Sahuarita pitcher threw a wild pitch that allowed Valenzuela to score the winning run.