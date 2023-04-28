The Nogales High School baseball team will begin its quest for the state championship on Saturday, when the Apaches host the Cienega Bobcats of Vail in the first round of the 5A Conference tournament.

The game is set to begin at 11 a.m. at War Memorial Stadium. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students, and must be purchased online here

NHS-Sahuarita

Esteban Acevedo delivers a pitch in the April 24 regular-season finale against Sahuarita.


