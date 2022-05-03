Sal Valenzuela threw six innings of one-run baseball to lead the Nogales Apaches past the defending champion Desert Mountain Wolves 5-1 in the second round of the 5A Conference state championship tournament on Monday.
Valenzuela, a sophomore lefty, scattered six hits while striking out five batters and walking one. Saul Soto came on in relief in the seventh inning and set down the Wolves 1-2-3 to seal the victory.
“At the beginning, I was really nervous. I thought about it – defending champs, team from Phoenix. But when I got to the mound, I blocked everything out and did what I can,” Valenzuela said afterward.
Playing at home at War Memorial Stadium, the No. 1-seeded Apaches started out a bit shakily when the first two Desert Mountain hitters reached on infield errors. But Valenzuela struck out the next two batters and retired the third on a grounder to end the threat.
The Wolves scored what turned out to be their only run of the game in the top of the second on a pair of singles, a wild pitch and a run-scoring groundout. The Apaches escaped further damage when first baseman Raenan Padilla made a leaping catch on a line drive headed for the right-field corner.
Giving up an early run wasn’t particularly worrisome for Valenzuela, he said.
“If they score any runs, I know that my team is there to help me with batting and defense, and I know I can count on them,” he said.
Nogales came back to tie the game in the bottom of the second. Sergio Valverde was hit by a pitch with one out, went to second on a wild pitch and scored on a two-out hit by Luis Martin Romero.
In the bottom of the third, Demetrio Crisantes led off with a double and went to third on a bunt by Gerardo Paco. The next batter, Padilla, put the Apaches in front with a base hit up the middle.
One out later, Valverde singled, and a wild pitch put runners on second and third with two down. Derek Montijo then ripped a 3-2 pitch for a base hit, scoring both runners and giving NHS a 4-1 advantage.
Handed the lead, Valenzuela faced the minimum of six batters over the next two innings, thanks to a pair of double plays.
In the top of the fourth, Desert Mountain put a runner on first with one out. But with the runner going on a two-strike pitch, Valenzuela fired a third strike and catcher Thomas Teel gunned down the would-be base stealer at second to retire the side.
In the top of the fourth, the Wolves’ leadoff batter reached on a single, but was erased when the next hitter grounded to second baseman Robert Gallego, who flipped to shortstop Crisantes for the out at second, and Crisantes threw to Padilla at first to complete the twin killing.
Desert Mountain put runners on first and second with two out in the top of the sixth, but Valenzuela induced a fly out to Paco in center field to end the threat.
Nogales added an insurance run in the bottom of the frame. Montijo led off with a single, and, one out later, went to third on a hit-and-run single by Romero. Gallego then drove Montijo home with a sacrifice fly, putting NHS up 5-1.
Soto relieved Valenzuela to start the seventh retired the Wolves on two strikeouts and a pop-up to Gallego at second.
The Apaches, who earned the No. 1 seed in the 5A tournament by finishing the regular season 18-0, won their first-round game last Saturday, defeating Sunnyside 9-3 at home. That put them into the double-elimination portion of the playoffs.
Nogales will next play No. 4 Sunrise Mountain of Peoria at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Diablo Stadium in Tempe (tickets are available here). A win in that game means a berth in the semifinals on May 11 at Hohokam Stadium in Mesa. A loss means a second chance on May 9 at Diablo Stadium.