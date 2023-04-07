The Rio Rico Hawks and Nogales Apaches girls tennis teams met on the court for the first time last Thursday at Nogales High School.
This is just the second year that RRHS has had a varsity girls tennis team, and the two schools didn't play during the Hawks' inaugural season in 2022.
The difference in experience showed in Thursday's match, as Nogales, a perennial playoff contender, swept to a 9-0 victory. Still, both teams have experienced success at this point in the season.
NHS Apaches
As of noon Friday, Nogales was ranked No. 17 among the state’s 71 Division II teams with a record of 6-3. They were second in the eight-team D-II, Section VIII.
DanaPaola Camacho, a sophomore, is the team's No. 1 singles player this season after competing in the No. 3 and 4 spots as a freshman. She's 7-1 so far in singles play and 5-3 in doubles.
Senior Frida Othon is 5-3 in No. 2 singles play and 5-4 in doubles. After last Thursday's match with Rio Rico, she and Camacho had won their last five consecutive matches as the Apaches' No. 1 doubles pair.
Martha Armendariz, a senior, is 6-1 in No. 3 singles and 5-2 in No. 2 doubles. Her classmate Rebeca Del Grande is 9-3 overall, playing primarily in the No. 4 singles and No. 2 doubles positions.
NHS junior Paris Crisantes is 7-7 overall, having played in the No. 3-5 singles spots, as well as No. 2 and 3 doubles. Sophomore Vallentina Caballero has also competed at multiple levels, going 13-5 overall in singles No. 4-6 and doubles 2 and 3.
The Apaches are set to play at Walden Grove on Tuesday. They'll host Pusch Ridge on Wednesday starting at 3:30 p.m.
Nogales is coached by Santosh Kumar.
RRHS Hawks
Rio Rico was 2-6 overall as of Friday and ranked No. 48 among the state's 71 D-II teams. They were 2-2 in D-II, Section VIII, which put them in fifth place in the eight-team section.
The Hawks’ have scored wins over Pueblo (9-0) and Cholla (5-4), and nearly took their match against Sunnyside (4-5).
Sophomore Jocelin Cirero leads the team in total wins with six. Three of her victories came in No. 3 singles matches, and another three came while playing No. 2 doubles matches with senior Andrea Verdugo.
In addition to her three doubles victories, Verdugo has won two singles matches in the No. 4 spot.
RRHS senior Paulettte Ledezma also has five total wins – one in No. 5 singles and four more in No. 3 doubles. Two of her doubles wins came in matches in which she was paired with Ana Ramirez Jimenez; two more were won alongside junior Maria Dominguez-Zozaya.
Ramirez Jimenez, a junior, also has two No. 6 singles victories under her belt in three total matches.
Eileen Acosta, a junior, and Iris Corrales, a sophomore, have been drawing opposing team's strongest players as Rio Rico's No. 1 and 2 players, respectively.
Rio Rico will next play on Tuesday at Buena (Sierra Vista). They'll host Tombstone on Wednesday starting at 3 p.m.