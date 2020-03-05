The Nogales High School boys and girls track teams each finished first in a four-team meet on Wednesday at Apache Stadium.
The NHS girls won with 97.50 points, followed by Sabino (72), Sahuarita (39) and Palo Verde (18.5).
The boys tallied 130.50 points, well ahead of Palo Verde (56.5), Sahuarita (31) and Sabino (17).
The boys team picked up first-place wins from Ulysses Arce in 110-meter hurdles, as well as in the 300-meter hurdles.
Jesus Granados was first across the finish line in the 200-meter dash, and Xavier Tintos had the longest shot put of the day.
The Nogales boys also took first place in two jumping competitions: Andre Alvarez in the long jump, and Alvaro Ley in the triple jump.
The boys 4x800 relay team, comprised of Ivan Rubio, Oscar Contreras, Parker Jeong and Javier Mondragon, won an uncontested race, as did the 4x400 team of Humberto Camacho, Gerardo Aguilar, Alvarez and Gibran Chavez.
For the NHS girls, Annisabelle Galindo won the 300-meter hurdles and Irela Lopez came in first in the 100-meter dash.
Dominique Acosta was the winner of the high jump competition. She also teamed up with Galindo, Lopez and Cynthia Castro to win the 4x100-meter relay race.
The girls 4x400-meter team, which included Jacqueline Larson, Andrea Torres, Rocio Navarro and Kayla Barton, also came in first in an uncontested race.