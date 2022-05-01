A six-run third inning made the difference for the Nogales Apaches as they defeated Sunnyside 9-3 in the first round of the state 5A Conference tournament on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium.
After going hitless and scoreless during their first turn through the order, the No. 1-seeded Apaches batted around in the bottom of the third, erasing a 1-0 deficit and taking control of the game from the No. 16 Blue Devils.
Meanwhile, starting pitcher Roman Bracamonte held the Sunnyside offense in check and came within one out of a complete game.
“We came in with a lot of confidence,” senior shortstop Demetrio Crisantes said of the win. “We played this team twice, so we’ve already seen their players, their pitchers. The pitcher who started, we’ve already seen him in the first game, so we all felt confident that we were going to come out and hit the ball really hard. And luckily the baseball went our way today.”
Nogales now advances to play No. 9 Desert Mountain of Scottsdale in the second round on Monday. That game will also be played on the Apaches’ home field, with the first pitch scheduled for 4 p.m. (Tickets must be purchased online here.)
After Bracamonte set down Sunnyside 1-2-3 in the top of the first inning Saturday, Nogales had four batters reach safely in the bottom of the frame – two via walks, two on hit-by-pitches. But Sunnyside turned an opportune double play and got out of the inning without allowing a run.
The Blue Devils then took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second when Jovanni Toledo led off with a double, went to third on a wild pitch, and scored on a single by Alex Lopez.
With the score still 1-0 entering the bottom of the third, the Nogales offense erupted for a game-changing rally.
Cristantes led off with a walk and Gerardo Paco singled to put runners on first and second. After a bunt failed to move the runners up, Thomas Teel ripped a run-scoring single to tie the score. Sergio Valverde followed with another RBI single to put Nogales ahead, and Derek Montijo scored another runner with a double.
Julio Ramos was hit by a pitch, and with the bases loaded, Luis Martin Romero slapped a single just out of the reach of the diving Sunnyside shortstop to plate two more runs. Ramos later scored on a wild pitch to make it 6-1 in favor of the Apaches.
Handed a big lead, Bracamonte set down nine of the next 10 Sunnyside batters he faced.
“My fastball, my location, wasn’t really where I wanted it to be. But everything else was working, and then once we got the lead – you know, everybody pitches better with a lead, so I felt a lot more comfortable,” he said afterward.
NHS added another run in the fifth when Ramos singled, stole second, went to third on a hit by Romero and scored on a wild pitch. In the sixth, Raenon Padilla led off with a single, moved up on a groundout and scored on an error. Another RBI double by Montijo made it 9-1 and ended Nogales’ scoring for the day.
After Sunnyside scored a run on a pair of singles and a wild pitch, Bracamonte reached his pitch limit with a two-out walk – the only base on balls he issued in the game. He finished his day with eight strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings, allowing seven hits and hitting one batter before leaving to an appreciative ovation from a crowd that included 392 paid attendees.
Sal Valenzuela came on in relief, and after balking home a run, got the final batter to fly out to Paco in center field.
The road ahead
The fist round of the 5A Conference tournament was single elimination. But all rounds going forward until the finals will be double elimination, meaning that Nogales will have to lose twice to be denied the state championship.
“In the long run, it’s going to be pretty hard to beat us twice,” Bracamonte said. “We’ve got three ace-material pitchers on the mound, we have offense – we’re solid one through nine. Some teams are solid one through four, one through five; one through nine is going to give them trouble.”
During all games played so far in 2022 – 18 regular-season contests and 12 pre-, mid- or post-season tournament games – these are the numbers Nogales’ three-man pitching rotation has posted, according to MaxPreps.com:
• Bracamonte: 8-0 in 11 games with a 1.27 ERA; 85 strikeouts in 55 innings.
• Saul Soto: 6-0 in 10 games with a 1.55 ERA; 77 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings.
• Valenzuela: 7-0 in nine games with a 0.19 ERA; 57 strikeouts in 37 innings.
Crisantes is Nogales’ leading hitter, batting .506 with seven home runs, 13 doubles, four triples, 45 hits and 44 runs scored – all team highs. His .622 on-base and .977 slugging percentages are also best in the lineup.
Valverde is batting .457 with a team-leading 38 RBIs. Among the other starters, Romero (.439) and Paco (.412) are also hitting better than .400. Five regulars have on-base percentages better than .500, with three more reaching base at a .475 clip or better.
“The whole year, we’ve gotten big leads, we’ve run-ruled teams. It saves pitchers, keeps us healthy. Everything’s solid,” Bracamonte said.
The Apaches earned the No. 1 seed in the tournament by finishing 18-0 in the regular season. They did not play Desert Mountain (13-5), Monday’s second-round opponent who advanced with a 10-0 victory over No. 8 Higley on Saturday. But that doesn’t mean the teams are unknown to each other.
“I know some of the players there, I know how they play and I’ve played with them. So they better watch out because they don’t know what Nogales is made of this year,” Crisantes said.