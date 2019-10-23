After losing the first set of Tuesday’s home volleyball match with Buena 25-19, the Nogales High School volleyball team bounced back to decisively win the second set, 25-13.
The Apaches couldn’t maintain the momentum, however, and lost the final two sets – and the match.
In their winning second set, the Apaches jumped out to a 9-2 advantage, boosted by the strong serving of Angela Lizarraga, who recorded two aces during the stretch and four on the night.
As Nogales built its lead to 21-8, Evaluna Alvarez served an ace, Danae Perrott scored a kill and Karla Soto had two kills and a serving ace. Several Buena errors helped Nogales reach the 25-point mark.
With the match knotted 1-1, Nogales led the third set 10-9. But Buena went on a 16-4 run to close out the set and take a 2-1 match advantage.
The Apaches stayed right on Buena’s heels in the fourth and deciding set, trailing from the start but closing the lead to a point on five occasions before a kill by Anni Galindo and an out-of-bounds hit by Buena evened the score at 15. Nogales tied it again at 20, but Buena’s Lillie Roll served three aces as the visitors scored the final five points to clinch the victory.
For Nogales, Soto finished the game with 11 kills and 32 assists. Mea Colgate had 30 service receptions and 18 digs, and Perrott led the team with four blocks. Galindo recorded 28 assists and Alvarez had 10 points off serves.
The Apaches fell to 4-9 with the loss. They are set to play at Ironwood Ridge on Wednesday, then play their final home game of the season at 6 p.m. Thursday against Cienega.