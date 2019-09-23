For the second consecutive year, the Nogales Apaches won the championship of the Bulldog Volleyball Invitational hosted by Douglas High School.
NHS began the tournament on Saturday by going 4-1 in pool play, a timed round of single-set matches. They dropped their first game to Douglas 21-17, then rebounded to beat Valley Union (21-14), Tombstone (22-14), Bisbee (16-14) and Desert View (22-19).
That performance earned the Apaches the No. 1 seed in the final round.
In a semifinal rematch with Douglas, NHS won 25-10 and 26-24 to advance to the finals. The Apaches then topped Tombstone 25-16 and 25-19 to win the championship.
Karla Soto of Nogales was named to the all-tournament team.
The Apaches return to regular season play this week with three consecutive matches: against Salpointe at home Tuesday, at Empire on Wednesday and at home against Marana on Thursday. All matches start at 6 p.m.