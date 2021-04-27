A high school baseball game that took a month to complete wrapped up quickly on Monday.
The Nogales Apaches scored a run in the top of the eighth inning, then set down the Rio Rico Hawks 1-2-3 in the bottom of the frame to win 5-4 at RRHS.
It was the only inning played Monday, and it came four-and-a-half weeks after the teams played to a 4-4, seven-inning standstill that was suspended due to darkness.
When play resumed Monday, Demetrio Crisantes of Nogales led off the eighth inning with a single to left. Brayan Espinoza followed with a walk that put runners on first and second.
Hawks pitcher Victor Coronado got the first out with a strikeout, but then Brian Garcia hit a single to left, scoring Crisantes and sending Espinoza to third.
Coronado escaped the jam by striking out the next batter and inducing a pop-out to end the inning.
In the bottom of the eighth, Nogales pitcher Saul Soto retired the Hawks on a pop fly and two strikeouts to earn the save. Roman Bracamonte, who had pitched a scoreless seventh inning back on March 25, was the winning pitcher.
Garcia finished the game 4-for-5 with a double, and Emilio Caballero was 3-for-4 for Nogales.
Derek Montijo was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIS for the Hawks, though he was injured and didn’t play in Monday’s eighth inning. Caballero also hit a home run for Rio Rico during the March 25 portion of the game.
The Apaches raised their record to 10-6 overall with the win. They have four contests remaining in the regular season, including home games on May 3 and 4 against Tucson and Sahuarita, respectively.
Nogales was ranked No. 9 in the state 5A Conference as of Tuesday. They’ll need to finish in the top 16 to make the postseason, and in the top eight to host a first-round playoff game.
Rio Rico fell to 6-5 overall with three games remaining, all on the road. The Hawks were ranked No. 30 in the 4A Conference as of Tuesday.