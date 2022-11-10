Juan Pablo Lopez lives and breathes tennis.
Three times a week, the 16-year-old athlete from Nogales travels to Tucson, where he trains for several hours. When he’s not practicing or competing, he hits a ball against the wall outside. He’s never been interested in cartoons, according to his father: Instead, Juan Pablo watches YouTube videos of his favorite sport.
“He wakes up with a racket (in) his hand,” Miguel Lopez said of his son.
Now, the young athlete is preparing to compete in the Special Olympics Tennis Invitational in Virginia. He’ll be the first Arizonan to compete in the tournament over its 14-year history, according to Special Olympics staff.
Years ago, Juan Pablo Lopez was diagnosed with Mosaic Trisomy 9, a rare chromosomal disorder that often affects speech, cognitive and motor skills, among other symptoms.
While monitoring his development, a pediatrician recommended that Juan Pablo try tennis – an activity that involves both the right and left brain. At 5, he started playing, and something clicked, his mother Jessica Ruiz said.
“He’s been working so hard his entire life, with therapies upon therapies,” Ruiz explained. “Speech therapy, occupational therapy, physical therapy.”
Tennis, she added, is his outlet.
“I honestly think it’s a gift from God,” she said.
Looking for competition
By the time Juan Pablo had turned 12, he’d outgrown lessons and started competing with the United States Tennis Association.
At USTA tournaments in Tucson, Ruiz said, her son thrives, particularly when meeting other young players.
But initially, competing with USTA came with its own barriers – in tennis, the server is responsible for calling the score. That can take time for Juan Pablo, Ruiz said.
“He knows the score,” Ruiz explained, “but he has a processing disorder.”
Eventually, USTA granted an accommodation – as Juan Pablo serves, swings and runs, his father calls out the score, keeping the game moving quickly.
As Juan Pablo continued his USTA tournaments – competing in citywide competitions and summer classics – his mother started searching for new opportunities, eventually connecting with Nick Dismore, the Coronado Area Director for the Special Olympics.
After reviewing Juan Pablo’s tennis skills, he decided that the young athlete wouldn’t benefit from any Special Olympics events in Arizona. According to Dismore, it just wasn’t competitive enough.
“He’s too good for Tucson, too good for Phoenix,” Dismore said, speaking at a City of Nogales news conference Thursday. “He would go up there and it wouldn’t even be fun, because he would beat everybody, by too much.”
Then, Ruiz found out about the Virginia invitational. She submitted Juan Pablo’s scores and videos of him playing.
After a few weeks, she heard nothing; she started to move on.
Then, she got a call.
“I told him, ‘Juan Pablo, guess what, they invited you,’” Ruiz said. “And I was crying, so he started crying.”
Crushing the ball
The Special Olympics VA Xperience Tennis Invitational is slated for January 2023. The three-day competition selects around 30 athletes to play. As his family circulates a fundraiser for the trip, Juan Pablo is training.
But, as his coach Miguel Coehlo pointed out, Juan Pablo is not new to tight competition. Last month, the teenager clinched a first-place victory at the FTA Octoberfest tournament in Tucson, competing against players across the state.
That kind of success, his coaches told the NI, is fueled by talent – and an exceptionally high level of dedication.
“He always gets here at least 30 minutes before his practice starts,” said Coehlo, who directs the Junior Elite Tennis program in Tucson.
And typically, Coehlo added, Juan Pablo stays an extra hour after practice ends.
Alonso Mezquita, who operates AMG Tennis Instruction in Nogales, began training with Juan Pablo five years ago. Since then, Mezquita has also taken on the task of stringing the young athlete’s rackets when the teenager hits the ball too hard – a common issue for high-level players.
“He has about five or six rackets. He pops the strings, let’s say, every single week, two or three rackets,” Mezquita added.
Charlie Cutler can attest to that.
“He just loves to crush the ball,” Cutler said, speaking to the NI Thursday.
Cutler, founder and director of the Border Youth Tennis Exchange in Nogales, began hitting the ball several years ago with Juan Pablo when the young athlete and his father volunteered for BYTE. It was difficult, Cutler said, not to feel invested in Juan Pablo’s story.
“Just finding something, finding an activity, an engaging exercise that offers a progression toward higher level skill,” he said. “I feel like sport opens doors.”
The two would play at the blue tennis courts by Anza Park. At the time, the grounds were riddled with deep cracks, causing the tennis balls to fly in unexpected directions during matches. Lopez, Juan Pablo’s father, urged the city to repair the broken grounds for players like Juan Pablo. Ultimately, the city resurfaced the courts.
During Thursday’s press conference, Mayor Arturo Garino congratulated Juan Pablo – and urged him to continue pursuing the sport.
“Don’t let up,” Garino joked. “Si,” Juan Pablo grinned.