JP Portrait

Juan Pablo Lopez, 16, was accepted into the Special Olympics VA Xperience Tennis Invitational for January 2023.

 Photo by Angela Gervasi

Juan Pablo Lopez lives and breathes tennis.

Three times a week, the 16-year-old athlete from Nogales travels to Tucson, where he trains for several hours. When he’s not practicing or competing, he hits a ball against the wall outside. He’s never been interested in cartoons, according to his father: Instead, Juan Pablo watches YouTube videos of his favorite sport.

JPL former coach

Juan Pablo Lopez with former coach Roberto Burboa on the Anza Park tennis courts.


