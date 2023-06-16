The Nogales RSL U19 boys’ soccer team will represent Nogales and Rio Rico at the national tournament in Denver, Colo., next month after an impressive climb in rankings and winning the recent regional tourney in Mesa to become Arizona State Champions.

They ranked No. 2 for the state; 13 for the west region and 60 nationally. They will compete in Colorado July 14-19, said Laura Lopez, whose son, Manuel “Lito” Lopez, is the team goalie.



