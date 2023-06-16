The Nogales RSL U19 boys’ soccer team, front row from left: Alek Peral, Fabian Yañez, Jahaziel Estrada, Kenneth Osuna, Jacob Estrada, Robert Canchola, Iván Rubio, Robert Castañeda, Alexis Velázquez and Santiago Rojo. Back row, from left: Coach Chris Rivas, Diego Duran, Juan José Rodríguez, Santiago Hernández, Manuel "Lito" López, Adrián Romero, Marco Amador, Oscar Beltrán Córdova, Atxel Medrano and Coach Vale Osuna.
Contributed photo
Coaches Vale Osuna and Chris Rivas hold a group photo of the soccer team outside of City Hall.
The Nogales RSL U19 boys’ soccer team will represent Nogales and Rio Rico at the national tournament in Denver, Colo., next month after an impressive climb in rankings and winning the recent regional tourney in Mesa to become Arizona State Champions.
They ranked No. 2 for the state; 13 for the west region and 60 nationally. They will compete in Colorado July 14-19, said Laura Lopez, whose son, Manuel “Lito” Lopez, is the team goalie.
The players and their coaches were honored at a June 7 City Council meeting. Chris Rivas, who has 19 years’ experience in coaching and Vale Osuna, who has been coaching for 9 years, were presented with certificates for their dedication and leading the squad to new heights in youth soccer competition.
Rivas and Osuna “have been great mentors to the boys throughout their high school soccer club years. Some former players who have graduated but continued playing soccer for various schools continue to get support from Coach Chris and Coach Vale,” Lopez said, adding that some even attend Phoenix matches to support those coming up through the program.
Currently the local organization has more than 80 players and four teams and is seeking to grow. Parents interested in signing up their kids may call Rivas at (520) 500-2608.