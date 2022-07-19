Picos Soto

 Contributed photo

Nogales native Juanumberto Picos “JP” Soto has been hired as the new infield coach/recruiting coordinator for the NCAA Division III baseball program at Hood College in Maryland.

Soto graduated from Nogales High School in 2005 after playing four years on the Apaches varsity squad, then spent the next two years playing and studying at Pima Community College.



