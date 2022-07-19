Nogales native Juanumberto Picos “JP” Soto has been hired as the new infield coach/recruiting coordinator for the NCAA Division III baseball program at Hood College in Maryland.
Soto graduated from Nogales High School in 2005 after playing four years on the Apaches varsity squad, then spent the next two years playing and studying at Pima Community College.
From there, he transferred to Division II Newman University in Wichita, Kansas, graduating in 2010 with a major in biology and minors in Spanish and sports medicine. While playing for the Newman baseball team, he started all of the team’s games at shortstop during his junior and senior years, batting a combined .317.
After college, Soto worked as a high school and middle school athletic director and physical education teacher. During that period, he was the varsity coach at Rincon/University High School in Tucson in 2017, and the varsity coach at Tanque Verde High School, also in Tucson, in 2019. In the summer of 2021, Soto worked as a head coach for U.S. Elite Baseball, a nationwide youth development organization.
“I feel as if I was born with two items in my hand, one being a rope (to cowboy) and the other a baseball,” Soto told the NI. “I know and love the game of baseball because of my Tata Picos who can be seen coaching and practicing young Nogales talent to this day.”
Soto lives in Frederick, Md. with his wife Bonnie, a doctor of physical therapy, and daughters Brielle (3) and Sienna (1).