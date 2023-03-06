Keith Zuniga, a 2010 graduate of Nogales High School, has been named the interim head baseball coach at New Mexico State University.
Zuniga had been serving as an assistant to NMSU head coach Mike Kirby since August 2020. He was elevated to interim head coach when Kirby was fired on March 2 after the Aggies started the 2023 season with seven consecutive losses.
“We are confident that Coach Zuniga will lead the team effectively during this transitional period,” Director of Athletics Mario Moccia said in a news release.
After graduating from NHS in 2010, Zuniga played baseball at Pima Community College, establishing himself as the team’s top starting pitcher during his freshman season. During his sophomore campaign, Zuniga led the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference in shutouts (four) and was second in complete games (six).
He then played two seasons at Bethune-Cookman University in Florida.
After a junior season in which he went 8-4 with a 2.70 ERA, Zuniga was selected in the 35th round by the Miami Marlins in the 2014 MLB Draft. However, he opted to return to BCU and went 7-5 with a 3.03 ERA as a senior.
Following graduation, Zuniga served as BCU’s director of baseball operations from 2015-17, as assistant coach in 2018 and pitching coach in 2019. He joined NMSU, a member of the Division I Western Athletic Conference after that.
Zuniga, who had been serving as the Aggies’ recruiting coordinator, now takes over an NMSU roster that includes three Nogales High School graduates: senior infielder Kevin Jimenez, and freshman pitchers Roman Bracamonte and Saul Soto.
Current NHS senior Thomas Teel, a catcher, has committed to attend the Las Cruces, N.M.-based school after graduation.
In Zuniga’s first three games at the helm, the Aggies went 0-3 against Pacific University last weekend. They are set to play a three-game set March 10-12 at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix.