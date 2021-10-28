If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Minor League Baseball selected Nogales native Rafael Valenzuela as the manager of the year in the Florida Complex League for his efforts in leading the Tampa Bay Rays rookie league affiliate this season.
The FCL Rays went 42-15 to finish in first place in the 18-team league, which primarily serves to develop recently signed teenage players, but which also provides rehabilitation opportunities for big leaguers recovering from injury.
Valenzuela made his managerial debut in 2019 with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Rays. He had been coaching in the Rays’ organization since December 2014.
In early 2020, he was named manager of the Hudson Valley Renegades, the Rays’ short-season Class-A affiliate based in Fishkill, N.Y. However, the 2020 minor league season was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the Tampa Bay Times, the Rays eliminated their Hudson Valley team before the start of the 2021 season as part of a Major League Baseball-led consolidation and reorganization of the minor leagues. Valenzuela was assigned back to the team’s affiliate in the Gulf Coast League, which was then renamed the Florida Complex League.
Valenzuela graduated from Nogales High School in 2006 and attended Cochise College and the University of Arizona. He then played four seasons at first and third base in the Houston Astros organization, reaching the Double A level in 2013 before wrapping up his playing career.