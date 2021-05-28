Marcel Renteria of Nogales, a right-handed pitcher in the New York Mets organization, was recently promoted to the team’s Triple A affiliate in Syracuse, N.Y., the highest level of minor league baseball.
The 26-year-old Renteria, who saw action in the Mets’ Spring Training camp this year, began the regular season with the Double A Binghamton (N.Y.) Rumble Ponies. But after three games in which he struck out 10 batters while allowing just three walks and two hits in seven innings of work, he was promoted to the Syracuse Mets on May 20.
Through Thursday, Renteria had made two relief appearances for Syracuse, and also recorded a bunt single.
A 2013 graduate of Nogales High School, Renteria was chosen by the Mets in the sixth round of the 2017 Major League Baseball draft following his senior season at New Mexico State University.
He spent his first pro season with the team’s short-season Single A affiliate in Brooklyn before being promoted to the Columbia (S.C.) Fireflies, the Mets’ Single A affiliate in the South Atlantic League, for the 2018 season. He went 5-3 with a 4.23 ERA in 15 games for Columbia, all starts.
Renteria pitched exclusively in relief the following year, appearing in 38 total games at the High A and Double A levels, striking out 65 batters in 63.1 innings. He and other minor leaguers lost their 2020 season to the pandemic.