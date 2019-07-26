Northern California rolled to victory in the championship game of the 2019 Little League Intermediate 50/70 West Regional Tournament on Thursday in Nogales, defeating Alaska 15-2 in five innings.
The big-hitting all-star team from the Petaluma Little League will now represent the West at the 50/70 World Series starting Sunday in Livermore, Calif. after going 7-0 and outscoring their opponents by a combined 105-31 margin in Nogales.
Also on Thursday, the host team from the Nogales National Little League wrapped up third place in the tournament with a 17-5 win over Sierra Vista in the consolation game.
In the championship, NorCal put up multiple runs in every inning, led by leadoff hitter Nicky Gonzalez-Dachev, who had three hits, three runs and four RBIs.
Kalen Clemmens had two hits, including a home run, and four RBIs for the winners. He also recorded the final out on the mound after coming on in relief of starter Jeffery Rice, who allowed two hits and an unearned run over three innings.
Dubber Kennedy had a double and a run to lead Alaska, which came from the Abbott-O-Rabbit Little League in Anchorage.
Alaska finished pool play 1-3, but pulled off an upset of Hawaii in the first round of playoffs, then advanced to the finals by defeating Sierra Vista in the semifinals.
Nogales 17, Sierra Vista 5
The Nogales All-Stars put the consolation game out of reach almost from the start, scoring 11 times in the top of the first inning.
Carlos Peralta was 3-for-5 with two RBIs at the plate, and he also threw 4 2/3 innings to earn the win, allowing three earned runs while striking out four batters and walking one.
Alek Felix and Juan Vasquez each scored three runs for the locals, and Raul Olvera had two RBIs.
Caleb Brown was 3-for-3 for Sierra Vista. Max Pitts added two hits and Brodyn Quinn has two RBIs.
Seth Spier pitched 3 2/3 innings of relief, holding Nogales to two unearned runs on three hits. He struck out five batters and walked two.
Nogales finished the tournament with a record of 4-3. They had two wins against both Sierra Vista and Southern California. Their losses came to Washington, Hawaii and Northern California.
Sierra Vista, which qualified for the regional after winning the Arizona state championship in the Intermediate Division, finished the tournament with a record of 2-4, the wins coming on walk-offs against Oregon and Washington.
The Intermediate Division is for youth ages 11-13. It uses a field in which the pitching rubber is 50 feet from home plate and the bases are 70 feet apart – dimensions that fall between the sizes of typical Little League and adult fields.
This was the sixth-consecutive year that Nogales has hosted the West Regional at Fleischer Park.