A delegation of 14 Nogales Unified School District students participated in the annual Southern Arizona Special Olympics track and field competition on April 9 in Tucson, winning an array of medals in the process.
Medal winners included Sebastian Abreu, who came in third in the 50-meter dash and second in the softball throw, and Melany Medina, who was first in both the 50-meter dash and the turbo javelin toss.
Demaris Coronado won second place in the 50-meter dash and third place in the softball throw, while Luis Cortes came in first in the 50-meter dash and second in the shotput for men.
Angela Hernandez garnered second place in the 50-meter dash and a third place in the softball throw. David Martinez took home a second place finish in the 50-meter dash and came in first in the softball throw.
Other medal winners were Alfonso Mendoza, who came in second in the 50-meter dash and first in the softball throw; Sebastian Perez, who took second place in both the 50-meter dash and softball throw; and Zeidy Sander, who came in first in both the 50-meter dash and softball throw.
Yovani Solis won a first-place medal in turbo javelin toss; Brian Teran took first in the 50-meter dash and second in the turbo javelin toss; and Kevin Teran earned a second place in the softball throw and a second place in the 50-meter dash.
Flora Valles came in third in her 50-meter dash heat, while Mia Villa earned a first-place medal in the 50-meter dash and cam in second in the softball throw.
The NUSD athletes participated under the direction of physical education teacher Tobias Canto.
Superintendent Fernando Parra extended his congratulations to all involved, saying: “We are very proud of our students and program.”
(From a news release submitted by Kathy Scott of the Nogales Unified School District.)