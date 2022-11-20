The Patagonia Union High School Lobos survived a bruising boys basketball season opener with the Bagdad Sultans, winning 39-33 in a game that saw the two teams combine to commit 53 personal fouls.
With all the fouling – together the teams took 71 free throws – Friday’s game might easily have been decided at the line. But the Lobos were only able to convert on eight of their 42 attempts. For their part, the visiting Sultans hit 12 of their 28 foul shots.
Bagdad also had the edge in three-point shooting, connecting on five shots from beyond the arc to one for Patagonia. In the end, it was the Lobos’ 14-to-3 advantage on two-point field goals that made the difference.
It took both teams a while to make their first shot from the floor. But with the score tied at 2-2 on free throws, Andres Hoyos of Patagonia finally broke the ice on a drive with 35 seconds left in the first quarter.
Ten seconds later, Diego Carranza converted a steal into a basket, and with time running out in the quarter, Carranza went coast-to-coast for another basket that put PUHS up 8-2.
Bagdad battled back to cut the lead to 9-6 on a three-pointer. But Carranza scored on a drive with 1:25 left in the half, and Leo Nuñez turned a steal into a layup with 26 seconds left. Then, Alec Escoboza scored on a spin move in the lane to beat the buzzer, capping off the 6-0 run and putting the Lobos ahead 15-6 at the break.
D.J. Castro led Patagonia in the third quarter, scoring six of his team’s eight points on layups. Escoboza converted an inside shot for the team’s other two points of the frame. But Bagdad began to heat up as well, scoring 10 points to make the score 21-16 heading into the final eight minutes of play.
Isaias Gonzalez gave Patagonia some breathing room when he started the fourth-quarter scoring with a three-pointer. After a Bagdad free throw, Arturo Magallanes was fouled while making a layup. He missed the ensuing free throw, but a Bagdad player picked up a technical foul after the play, and Gonzalez made one of two free throws to give the Lobos a 10-point lead.
The PUHS advantage grew to 15 points when Carranza scored on a turnaround with 5:30 left in the game.
Bagdad managed a couple of three-pointers the rest of the way, and the Lobos missed 16 free throws in the final frame to keep things close. But in the end, Patagonia held on for the six-point win.
Carranza was the high scorer for the Lobos with 10 points. Gonzalez added seven and Castro had six. Nuñez was the top rebounder, with 10.
The Lobos are scheduled to play in the Boyd Baker tournament Nov. 21-23 in Tucson. They’ll resume their regular-season schedule on Nov. 28 at home against Valley Union. Game time is 7 p.m.