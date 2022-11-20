The Patagonia Union High School Lobos survived a bruising boys basketball season opener with the Bagdad Sultans, winning 39-33 in a game that saw the two teams combine to commit 53 personal fouls.

With all the fouling – together the teams took 71 free throws – Friday’s game might easily have been decided at the line. But the Lobos were only able to convert on eight of their 42 attempts. For their part, the visiting Sultans hit 12 of their 28 foul shots.



