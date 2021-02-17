Julian Vasquez tied the game on an offensive rebound, then broke the deadlock with two free throws with 33 seconds remaining to help the Patagonia Lobos get past the Valley Union Blue Devils 50-47 on Tuesday.
It was a game of dramatic momentum shifts for both teams, and a physical battle that saw Patagonia attempt 28 free throws (they made 15) and Valley Union 17 (they made eight).
Patagonia was up 16-13 early in the second quarter when Valley Union went on a 14-1 run to take a 27-17 advantage. Back-to-back three-pointers by Giovanni Ruiz late in the frame stretched the Blue Devils’ lead to double digits, but the Lobos were able to cut it to eight when Dylan Jacob scored on a drive with 18 seconds left before halftime.
Following the break, Patagonia reeled off 15 unanswered points to go ahead 34-27 with 3:17 left in the third quarter. They were helped when Valley Union’s 6-foot-7 center Bradley Noble, who blocked nine shots in the game and altered many others, went to the bench with four fouls early in the period.
Big baskets during the run – which reached 17-0 starting with Jacob’s score to end the first half – included a three-pointer by Kurt Whitcoe, a layup by Lalo Aguilar after a steal, and a short baseline jump shot by Santiny Aguilar.
It was 38-30 Lobos with under a minute left in the third quarter when Valley Union grabbed the momentum back on a three-pointer by Ruiz and a basket on an offensive rebound by Alberto Marmolejo that just beat the buzzer.
The Blue Devils’ Zeke Stewart then hit two free throws and scored on a drive within the first minute of the fourth quarter as Valley Union tied the score at 39.
But the Blue Devils failed to capitalize on a technical foul, and Patagonia stormed back in front on a breakaway layup by Santiny Aguilar and a fast break bucket by Whitcoe.
Then it was Valley Union’s turn to go on a mini-run, scoring six straight points to go ahead 45-43.
The teams traded baskets, and with the Blue Devils up 47-45, Vasquez scored on an offensive rebound to tie the game with 1:08 remaining. A turnover gave the ball back to the Lobos and Vasquez was fouled on a rebound. He made both free throws and, after another turnover, Aguilar was fouled and made one of two shots.
Valley Union had a chance to tie to game on a three-pointer, but the shot was off and Patagonia held on for the win.
Lalo Aguilar led the Lobos with 17 points. Santiny Aguilar, Vasquez and Whitcoe each had 10.
It was the second win for Patagonia over Valley Union in less than a week; the Lobos defeated the Blue Devils 54-48 last Friday in Elfrida.
Tuesday’s win was the Lobos’ third-straight victory. It raised their record to 7-5 and gave them a No. 13 ranking in the state 1A Conference.
Patagonia hosted Immaculate Heart on Wednesday and had five more regular-season games scheduled after that.