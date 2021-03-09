The Patagonia Lobos are headed to the state boys basketball semifinals after recording their second-consecutive upset victory in the 1A Conference tournament.
Lalo Aguilar hit two free throws with 49 seconds remaining to break a 63-63 tie, and the No. 14-seeded Lobos hung on from there to beat No. 6 El Capitan on Tuesday in the quarterfinal round.
The game, played 450 miles from the PUHS campus in Page, was tight throughout, with El Capitan leading 17-15 after the first quarter, 35-32 at halftime and 54-53 after three.
Patagonia forged ahead in the final frame, but El Capitan came back to tie the score at 63 with less than two minutes left in the game.
After Aguilar put the Lobos up 65-63 with his two free throws, El Capitan’s Wathan Barlow appeared to hit a go-ahead three-pointer. But he was called for a travel and the basket was waved off.
Two missed Lobos free throws gave the ball back to El Capitan, but Santiny Aguilar stole the ball in the backcourt and drew a foul with 10.5 seconds left. He drained both free throws and Patagonia was ahead 67-64.
El Capitan made a free throw but missed a three-pointer, and Santiny Aguilar hit one more foul shot with 2.1 seconds left to ice the victory.
Lalo Aguilar and Santiny Aguilar each had 21 points to lead Patagonia. Kurt Whitcoe followed with 16 and Julian Vasquez had nine.
The Lobos, who finished the regular season with a record of 11-7, advanced to Tuesday’s quarterfinal by beating No. 3-seeded Leading Edge Academy of Gilbert 66-58 last Friday in the tournament’s opening round.
They’ll now take on No. 2-ranked Mohave Accelerated (19-1 overall) on Saturday at Coronado High School in Scottsdale, time TBA.