For the second year in a row, the Patagonia Union High School boys basketball team pulled off a major postseason upset.
Playing in the first round of the 1A Conference state tournament on Friday in Gilbert, the No. 14-seeded Lobos knocked off the No. 3 seed, Leading Edge Academy, 66-58.
Leading Edge, which came into the game with a 12-2 record, took a 32-22 halftime lead over Patagonia, which entered the playoffs with an 11-7 mark. But the Lobos took command in the second half to win the game and earn a spot in the quarterfinal round.
Dylan Jacob, a senior center known his rebounding and shot-blocking, had a career offensive night, scoring 16 points for Patagonia.
“He had the game of his life,” coach Nate Porter said.
Senior guard Lalo Aguilar also had 16 points, while junior guard Santiny Aguilar scored 14 and senior forward Julian Vasquez added 13.
“We were bigger and beat them inside,” Porter said.
The Lobos will now travel 450 miles to Page to play No. 6 seed El Capitan (13-2) on Tuesday in the 1A quarterfinals. El Capitan won its first round game on Friday, 48-35 over The Gregory School, a team Patagonia beat 55-47 on Feb. 2.
A year ago, the Lobos entered the postseason as the 13th-ranked team in 1A. But they knocked off fourth-ranked Gregory School, then the two-time defending state champions, on a last-seconds shot in a state championship tournament play-in game. PUHS fell in the next round to eventual 2020 state champs Fort Thomas.