The Patagonia Lobos earned their 10th victory of the regular season Monday when they defeated the San Simon Longhorns 40-23 in girls high school basketball action.
With a record of 10-5 and two games remaining on their schedule, the Lobos are on track for their first winning season season since 2016.
They’re also hoping to earn a spot in the 16-team 1A Conference state tournament. Rankings posted Tuesday at noon put Patagonia at No. 16.
In Monday’s game, the Lobos were ahead 10-4 after the first quarter. The lead then grew to 17-4 after two baskets by Elizabeth Urias, a layup from Brianna Majalca and free throw by Janelle Valenzuela.
But San Simon began to battle back, cutting the Patagonia lead to 21-15 at halftime.
After the half, Urias started the scoring with two fast break buckets. Following a San Simon free throw, Urias scored again on a pass from Jenny Vasquez to give the Lobos a lead of 27-16 halfway through the third quarter.
The Lobos closed out the quarter with scoring drives by Emma Lewton and Mijalca that put them up 31-19.
In the fourth quarter, Alexis Fimbres scored back-to-back hoops, Janelle Valenzuela put in an offensive rebound and Lewton made the final basket of the game for the Lobos.
Urias was the game’s high scorer with 18 points. Majlca and Fimbres added six for the Lobos and Lewton had five.
Holly Keil scored 12 points for San Simon and her teammate Kaylee Essary had seven.
Patagonia is set to host the Phoenix Day School for the Deaf starting at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. They close out the regular season on Jan. 30 at the Arizona Schools for the Deaf and Blind in Tucson.