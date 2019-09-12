In a battle of two youthful volleyball teams, Patagonia Union High School swept Lourdes Catholic High School in straight sets on Tuesday in Nogales.
The PUHS Lobos took the first set 25-11, the second 25-17 and the third 25-7 to win their first match of the season after two losses.
The LCHS Warriors, whose seven-member squad on Tuesday included five freshmen, a junior and a senior, held their own at several points during the first two matches, running off a string of points on serves by Tammy Elias in the first, and getting as close as 9-8 in the second.
But ultimately, they fell for the second time in two games.
For Patagonia, senior Karina Norton and juniors Hannah Young and Justice Urias were on last year’s roster, and Yasmine Beltran is back after a year away. But otherwise, the 10-member squad at Tuesday’s match was filled with new faces.
“We have a really young team,” Lobos coach Stephanie Padilla said. “This is our third game and they’re barely starting to mould together. They’re young and they’re making young mistakes, so we’re working on that.”
Still, Padilla likes her players’ potential, and said they’re having fun as a team.
“They really have a lot of fun together. These kids like each other and they like to play with each other,” she said.
Patagonia was set to take on Academy of Tucson at home Thursday, then play five consecutive away matches. Their next home contest is at 6 p.m. Oct. 1 against Duncan.
Lourdes hosts Baboquivari starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19.