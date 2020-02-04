The Patagonia Union High School girls basketball team recoded a convincing win over Lourdes Catholic High School in Nogales on Monday, 55-7.
In winning their second-straight contest, the PUHS Lobos raised their regular-season record to 6-9. The inexperienced and Lourdes team, which played much of the second half of Monday’s game with only four players, fell to 1-8.
Lizzy Urias led Patagonia with 15 points, followed by Hannah Young with 14 and Amaris Ochoa with 8. Daniela Ontiveros had five for Lourdes, including a three-pointer.
Monday’s contest was the final regular-season game of the season for Lourdes. Patagonia is set to host Fort Thomas at 5:30 p.m. on Feb.11 in its regular-season finale.