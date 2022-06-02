The 4A Conference Gila Region 2022 all-star softball and baseball teams included an array of athletes from Rio Rico High School.
Four Hawks were selected for second team all-region softball honors, including sophomore Kiana Garcilazo, who batted .636 (sixth-best in the 4A Conference) and posted a .719 on-base percentage (fourth in 4A).
Sophomore shortstop Samantha Alcantar, who batted .622 (ninth in 4A) and slugged 1.089 (10th) was also named to the second team. So was senior infielder/pitcher Kazandra Navarro (.364 batting average) and senior catcher Maria Jose Aguirre, a defensive specialist who batted .692 in limited plate appearances.
Two more Hawks, senior Aracely Jacobo and junior Ailani Rodriguez, were honorable mention selections.
In baseball, junior infielder Gerry Alcantar was named to the all-4A Gila Region first team after a season in which he batted .427 with 11 doubles and 24 RBI – all team highs.
The all-region second team included two Rio Rico pitchers: seniors Victor Coronado and Luis Peralta, both of whom posted more than a strikeout per inning pitched in 2022.
Five more RRHS players were honorable mentions: seniors Hector Delgado, Juda Dominguez and Jesse Octavio, and sophomores Elian Olmos and Raul Quijada.
Patagonia Union High School brought back its softball team for the first time in several years in 2022, and one of its members earned a spot on the all-1A Conference South Region team.
Jenny Vasquez, a sophomore pitcher and infielder, was a second-team all-region selection.