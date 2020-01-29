The undefeated and No. 1-ranked St. David Tigers were too much for the Patagonia Union High School girls basketball team on Tuesday, winning by 40 points.
Still, the PUHS Lobos put together a solid fourth quarter, when they outscored the visitors 10-2 behind six points by Carolina Quiroz and four from Sophia Routledge. Lizzy Urias had four points in the first half.
With the loss, the Lobos’ record fell to 4-9 in the regular season. They are set to play at Immaculate Heart on Thursday and at Lourdes Catholic High School in Nogales at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3.